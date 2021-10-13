NFL Power Rankings Week 6: Where does every NFC team stand?

NFL Power Rankings change on a weekly basis. Where a team is in the Week 5 Power Rankings may be very different than where they are in Week 6. Game results play a major factor, but so does the way the result came about. Here are the NFC Power Rankings heading into Week 6 of the 2021 NFL season.

NFC Power Rankings Week 6: Teams struggling the most

#16 - Detroit Lions (0-5)

Last week: #16

Next week: vs. Cincinnati Bengals

The Detroit Lions are the only team in the NFC without a win, making them the easy choice for last place in the Power Rankings. They have been close several times this year but have not been able to finish with a win. Their losses against the Ravens and Vikings were a little unlucky but a loss is a loss in the NFL.

Isaac @WorldofIsaac Real talk: I love Dan Campbell. I'm rooting very hard for him to succeed. Real talk: I love Dan Campbell. I'm rooting very hard for him to succeed. https://t.co/JrN20mtTJ7

New head coach Dan Campbell has the Lions paying competitively. If he can keep them fighting, they will get their win eventually. It hasn't been shown in their record but they could be heading in the right direction.

#15 - New York Giants (1-4)

Last week: #13

Next week: vs. Los Angeles Rams

The New York Giants followed their huge upset win over the New Orleans Saints with a loss to the Dallas Cowboys. More concerning than the loss was all of the injuries that occurred during the game. Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley and Kenny Golladay were all hurt and unable to return.

Dan Orlovsky @danorlovsky7

Saquon Barkley

Kenny Golloday

Sterling Shepard

Kadarius ToneyHave played 17 snaps together. 17. Say what you want about the @Giants but so far this season Daniel JonesSaquon BarkleyKenny GollodaySterling ShepardKadarius ToneyHave played 17 snaps together. 17. Say what you want about the @Giants but so far this season Daniel Jones

Saquon Barkley

Kenny Golloday

Sterling Shepard

Kadarius ToneyHave played 17 snaps together. 17.

The Giants already have several key players injured and unfortunately Week 5 made things even worse. They face a very challenging matchup with the Rams in Week 6.

#14 - Atlanta Falcons (2-3)

Last Week: #15

Next week: BYE

The Atlanta Falcons moved up one spot in the NFC Power Rankings after defeating the Jets in London last week. They started the game very strong, especially on offense, but faded as the game went on. They still found a way to hold on for victory.

The Falcons played without their top two wide receivers, Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage. They will look to get healthy on their bye week. The Falcons are hoping this win will get them moving in the right direction.

#13 - Washington Football Team (2-3)

Last week: #10

Next week: vs. Kansas City Chiefs

It was another disappointing performance for the Washington Football Team last week as they lost to the Saints. Their defense continues to give up a ton of points while playing far below their expectations this season. Their 155 points allowed is the most in the conference.

Things won't get any easier this week for Washington when they play Patrick Mahomes and the high scoring Chiefs offense. They will need a huge upset in Week 6 if they want to move up the Power Rankings.

1 / 4 NEXT

Edited by Henno van Deventer