NFL Power Rankings Week 5: Where does every NFC team stand?

NFL Power Rankings change weekly as performances and results in each game can move any team up or down the list.

Through Week 4, it is starting to become more apparent who the top and bottom teams are. Here are the NFC Power Rankings heading into Week 5.

NFC Power Rankings Week 5: Teams that need a change in fortunes

#16 - Detroit Lions (0-4)

Next week: vs. Minnesota Vikings

The only team in the NFC Power Rankings without a win is the Detroit Lions. That makes them an easy choice for last place. They have played competitively for a winless team. They will go on the road for a divisional matchup in Week 5 against the Vikings.

The Lions are in a rebuilding phase right now, so the struggles are understandable. They traded away longtime starting quarterback Matthew Stafford this offseason and hired a new head coach in Dan Campbell. They will continue to build for the future.

#15 - Atlanta Falcons (1-3)

Next week: vs. New York Jets

Another team in the rebuilding phase right now is the Atlanta Falcons. They hired a young head coach, Arthur Smith, who will look to be more innovative with the offense moving forward. Matt Ryan's days as the starting quarterback are likely to run out soon, possibly after this season. They have already traded away Julio Jones.

Steven Ruiz @theStevenRuiz Arthur Smith can't figure out how to use Kyle Pitts but doing so with Cordarrelle Patterson is no problem. Arthur Smith can't figure out how to use Kyle Pitts but doing so with Cordarrelle Patterson is no problem.

The Falcons have the worst points differential in the NFC with -58. They have scored the second least amount of points while also allowing the most.

#14 - Philadelphia Eagles (1-3)

Next week: vs. Carolina Panthers

The Philadelphia Eagles started their season with a win in Week 1. Since then, they have lost three games and dropped to 14th in the NFC Power Rankings. Their defense has struggled, and their rushing attack has been almost nonexistent. Quarterback Jalen Hurts played well, but not well enough to end the losing streak.

Smitty @SmittyBarstool Good day. In the last two games, the Eagles have given up 83 points. Miles Sanders has 9 carries. Jalen Hurts has thrown 87(!!!) times. Also, they have set a franchise record 44 penalties thru 4 games, on pace to be the most penalized team in NFL History. Sadly, carry on. Good day. In the last two games, the Eagles have given up 83 points. Miles Sanders has 9 carries. Jalen Hurts has thrown 87(!!!) times. Also, they have set a franchise record 44 penalties thru 4 games, on pace to be the most penalized team in NFL History. Sadly, carry on.

The Eagles have a difficult road matchup in Week 5 against the Panthers, who are one of the more surprising NFC teams this year. Their offense was expected to be productive, as it has been, but their defense has greatly improved since last year.

#13 - New York Giants (1-3)

Next week: vs. Dallas Cowboys

The New York Giants earned themselves a massive victory in Week 4 to end their winless start to the season. They went on the road and upset the New Orleans Saints in overtime. They will look to continue to rise in the NFC Power Rankings with a win in Week 5 against the Cowboys.

Daniel Jones is in a crucial year of his young career. He needs to play well in his third season to secure his future with the team. He has been inconsistent but has shown flashes of promise.

1 / 4 NEXT

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar