Which undefeated NFL teams will improve to 4-0 in Week 4?

There are only five undefeated NFL teams remaining after three games of the regular season. The Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Rams, Carolina Panthers, Arizona Cardinals, and Denver Broncos have all yet to lose a game. Collectively, undefeated NFL teams have difficult match-ups in Week 4. Two of them even face off against each other this weekend.

Which undefeated NFL teams will remain that way?

The Carolina Panthers are one of the biggest surprises so far this year. Their shocking top-ranked defense is why they are one of the remaining undefeated teams. They will face a much tougher test this week on the road against the Dallas Cowboys' high-powered offense. The Panthers had a fairly easy start to their season but could be looking at their first loss in Week 4 against a better opponent.

The Denver Broncos defense was projected to be good this season with Von Miller returning, and so far it has lived up to expectations. They have been excellent at defending the run, allowing just 59.3 yards per game. Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens present a much bigger challenge than their first three opponents. They may no longer be one of the undefeated NFL teams after Week 4.

The Las Vegas Raiders are off to a wild start to the season. It took two overtimes but they are one of the undefeated NFL teams after three games. They have a difficult road matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers, a divisional opponent who has looked very good this year. The Chargers are coming off a big win against the Kansas City Chiefs and will look to hand the Raiders their first loss.

If three undefeated NFL teams do in fact lose in Week 4, that would mean the winner of the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals game would be the last remaining one. This is a battle between two teams playing exceptionally well right now and is an important one for the NFC West division standings. It's the best division in the NFL, with all four teams hopeful of making the playoffs.

The game will feature two of the top quarterbacks in the NFL this season, Kyler Murray of the Cardinals and Matthew Stafford of the Rams. They both have a solid case for the NFL MVP favorite three weeks into the regular season. Both teams' offenses are in the the top three in scoring. The Cardinals are currently underdogs but have a real chance of being the last remaining of the undefeated NFL teams.

