Former NFL ref blasts Chiefs vs Chargers officiating crew for blown DPI call on hail mary

The Kansas City Chiefs lost to the LA Chargers 30-24 on Sunday to fall to 1-2 on the season. QB Patrick Mahomes threw up a hail mary on the last play of the game in hopes to at least send the game into overtime. The pass went 50 yards to WR Tyreek Hill in the endzone, but the ball fell to the ground and the game ended. However, that is where the controversy began.

Pass interference was an adventure in several Week 3 games, but not calling anything here on the final Hail Mary of the Chiefs/Chargers game might've been the most egregious

Right after the game concluded, the Kansas City Chiefs fanbase stormed Twitter and everyone had the same take: Chargers safety Desmond King ll had a clear defensive pass interference call on Hill that was not called. Fans posted videos and photos of King's coverage on Hill to back up their point. A familiar name with the authority to give input on the call joined in with a feeling of disgust with the missed call.

Warren Mazengwe

"We losin? Go deep for a DPI call, break."

"We losin? Go deep for a DPI call, break."

I still don't understand why Pass Interference has not been changed from a spot foul. You can damn near hail Mary every set of downs and get that call almost everytime.

"We losin? Go deep for a DPI call, break."

#KCvsLAC #NFL100 #Chargers #Chiefs

Terry McAulay is a former NFL official who many know now as the man breaking down the referee calls on NBC's Sunday Night Football. On Twitter, McAulay stated that there is no scenario where that is not a foul for DPI and the Kansas City Chiefs lost in a controversial way.

The Chiefs were always unlikely to get a call in their favor given the history of NFL

Terry McAulay did include that referees don't usually call a DPI penalty on a hail mary on the final play of a game and sees it as a free-for-all. However, this DPI penalty was clear-cut and could be seen from a mile away. Unfortunately, NFL referees are human and not perfect in any sense. Just two plays earlier, Tyreek Hill had a PI that wasn't called either.

There are those who are in opposition and are fine with no DPI penalty being called. FanSided NFL editor Matt Verferame states the lack of a penalty is fair and inline with the situation. ESPN's Kevin Seifert recalled the last PI call on a hail mary was in 2009.

Stop asking for a PI call on a Hail Mary. You're not getting it. You shouldn't get it. The pass didn't even get to the end zone.

Part of the reason this call is being highlighted so much is because the Kansas City Chiefs were involved. They are one of the most popular teams in the NFL and Patrick Mahomes is quite polarizing. The fact that the Kansas City Chiefs are 1-2 after the game has triggered the fanbase.

The Detroit Lions are right there with them. There was a delay in the game penalty that got missed which led to Justin Tucker hitting a record 66-yard FG to beat the Lions. It's part of the game and sometimes the wrong call is made. Hence, why should the Chiefs get special treatment on a hail mary play, regardless of how blatant it was?

