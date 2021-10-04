Jets and Giants win first game of the season in OT, create history

The Jets and Giants each won their first game of the 2021 NFL season on Sunday afternoon. It marks the first time in NFL history that both New York football teams have won a game in overtime on the same exact day. The Jets and Giants both improved to a 1-3 record four weeks into the regular season. They were both underdogs coming into this week but completed the upset.

StatMuse @statmuse Today marks the first time in NFL history where both New York teams win in overtime in the same day. Today marks the first time in NFL history where both New York teams win in overtime in the same day. https://t.co/jtJQget19j

Jets and Giants make NFL history for New York football

The Jets and Giants have both been in existence for well over 50 years. To have played that many seasons and for them to never win an overtime game on the same day is remarkable. In Week 4 of the 2021 NFL season, that long stretch has come to an end. NFL history was made by the Jets and Giants.

Aaron Schatz 🏈 @FO_ASchatz Bullock misses the field goal! New York New York! Both Jets and Giants win in overtime!



Lions and Jaguars are the last two winless teams. Bullock misses the field goal! New York New York! Both Jets and Giants win in overtime!



Lions and Jaguars are the last two winless teams.

The New York Giants had a very difficult matchup in Week 4 with a New Orleans Saints team that would be playing their first real home game of the season. Their other home game, in Week 1, was moved away from New Orleans because of the severe storms that hit the area. The home crowd was loud and rowdy for this game, more so than they usually are in the Dome.

The Giants came into the game as seven-point underdogs. They were not expected to win the game, especially considering they were already off to an 0-3 start. The Giants trailed by 11 points in the fourth quarter, but would go on to score the next 17 points straight and ultimately win the game 27-21 in overtime. Saquon Barkley scored the final two touchdowns for the Giants.

The New York Jets played at home at MetLife Stadium in Week four against the visiting Tennessee Titans. Rookie quarterback Zach Wilson had an excellent fourth quarter. He threw two touchdown passes to turn a seven-point deficit into a seven-point lead. After the Titans were able to force overtime, the Jets still found a path to victory. They were six-point underdogs at home for this game.

It was an amazing day for New York football as the Jets and Giants made NFL history. It was also important for both of their seasons. Starting 0-3, like the Jets and Giants did, makes the rest of the year an uphill battle. It's not impossible to overcome, but it isn't easy. The Jets and Giants began their climb back in the winning direction in spectacular fashion in Week 4.

