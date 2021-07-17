New York Jets Training Camp 2021: Predictions, preview, team news, and more

The New York Jets are in reboot mode after a dreadful 2-14 season. They have a new head coach in Robert Saleh and a new quarterback in Zach Wilson. With the new pieces in place, the Jets are hoping to surprise the league. Otherwise, they'll simply take seeing some flashes from Zach Wilson and a couple of upsets.

But before the Jets can dive into the regular season, they need to grind their way through training camp. Here's a look at the news leading up to training camp and a look at who to keep an eye on. The Jets are required to be present at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on July 28th, 2021.

New York Jets news roundup

The Jets made some possibly franchise-altering moves this offseason. They added the aforementioned Robert Saleh and Zach Wilson. They also brought in LaMarcus Joyner, Tyler Kroft and Tevin Coleman. Lastly, they traded former franchise quarterback Sam Darnold to the Carolina Panthers.

The New York Jets and Marcus Maye were unable to reach an agreement on a long-term contract so the star safety will play this season under his franchise tag tender.



by @dwaz73

https://t.co/unZW72rBk6 — AP NFL (@AP_NFL) July 15, 2021

Going into training camp, there are three players with injury issues, according to CBS Sports. Wide receiver Lawrence Kager is dealing with a leg issue that could impact his availability for the start of training camp. Ronald Blair is recovering from an ACL tear and is questionable for the start of training camp.

Lastly, the most impactful injury may be Chris Herndon. The tight end is dealing with a hamstring injury that leaves him questionable for the start of training camp.

Training camp position battles and players to watch

First up, the Jets and a large chunk of the NFL will be paying close attention to see how Zach Wilson looks in his first long appearance in the NFL. Will Wilson be a franchise-changing player or will he follow in the footsteps of quarterbacks like Sam Darnold and Geno Smith?

Next, this will be the first long look at Robert Saleh as the main man of the New York Jets. How will practice be run? Will it be crisp and organized or will there be confusion during drills? Rookie head coaches can struggle under the weight of their position in their first season. Will Saleh hit the ground running?

Lastly, the Jets drafted Michael Carter in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL draft. It will be interesting to see how well he matches up with newly signed Tevin Coleman.

Tevin Coleman

According to ESPN, Carter is the third-string running back behind Coleman and Ty Johnson. It seems only a matter of time before Carter steals the backup spot. By the end of the year, Carter could even be the starting back for the Jets. In his last two college seasons, Carter ran for over 1000 yards in both seasons, including a nine-touchdown season in his senior year.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar