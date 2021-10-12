3 NFL teams who were unlucky so far in 2021 season

NFL teams can face good and bad fortune throughout the course of a season. Sometimes things just fall their way, while other times it seems like bad things happen even when things are done right. This can play a factor in the outcome of games and overall success of a season. Some NFL teams have been hit with bad luck in the 2021 season in a variety of different ways.

NFL teams facing unfortunate circumstances this season

#1 Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions may be off to the most unfortunate start of all NFL teams. They are off to an 0-5 start to the 2021 season but have played well enough to win two or three of them. They lost in week one despite scoring 33 points against the San Francisco 49ers.

Two of their other losses took late heroics from their opponents. Against both the Baltimore Ravens and the Minnesota Vikings, it appeared that quarterback Jared Goff led the Lions on a game-winning drive. Instead, they lost both of those games by a field goal as time expired. One by Justin Tucker of the Ravens set a new NFL record.

