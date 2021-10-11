WATCH: Giants WR Kadarius Toney throws a punch at Cowboys safety, gets ejected

The NFC East's most talented team put on a show in Week 5 as the Dallas Cowboys humbled the New York Giants 44-20 at AT&T Stadium. Dak Prescott had an efficient game, throwing for 302 yards and three touchdowns with just one interception.

On the other hand, the Giants suffered more than just a defeat. The team also saw some of their key players pick up significant injuries.

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones suffered a concussion as he was attempting to cross the goal-line. Saquan Barkley was also carted off with a severe ankle injury. Even first-year Giants receiver Kenny Golladay suffered a knee injury and may miss time.

To add insult to injury, Giants rookie wide receiver Kadarius Toney was ejected for punching Cowboys safety Damontae Kazee.

Bobby Skinner @BobbySkinner_ Kadarius Toney swinging on dudes 😂 Kadarius Toney swinging on dudes 😂 https://t.co/s3NI8r7ZvG

Giants' Kadarius Toney gets ejected for punching Cowboys safety

The play occurred after Toney caught a 13-yard pass and fought for more yardage when Kazee finished the play by tossing Toney to the ground. It was clear that Toney took offense to it and the Cowboys and Giants tried to come between the two players to diffuse the situation.

As Kazee and New York Giants tight end Evan Engram were engulfed in what appeared to be a shouting match, Kadrius Toney decided to take a swing at Kazee's helmet and connected.

The referee immediately threw a penalty flag and ejected Toney.

Can the Giants save their season?

Toney's ejection overshadowed his excellent performance on the night, where he broke former Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.'s rookie receiving record of 185 yards. Toney finished the game with 189 receiver yards.

This will have to be the silver lining in a Giants season that appears to be derailing at a frantic pace. The Giants' franchise running back and best player, Saquon Barkley, is now facing another injury as he was still working his way back from a torn ACL.

With the loss of Barkley, Daniel Jones and Kenny Golladay, the Giants will now turn to backup quarterback Mike Glennon and Kadarius Toney to try and save the season.

