NFL Rumors: Buccaneers to sign Richard Sherman?

Richard Sherman is being linked with a move to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Sherman has gone through his various legal troubles, and that process is starting to get cleaned up.

The former 49ers and Seahawks cornerback is readying himself for a return to the NFL in 2021. The future Hall of Famer is seeking help for his off-field issues, plus he is getting himself into football shape. So it surprises no one that multiple teams are looking at Sherman, and the reigning champions are one of them.

Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero



nfl.com/news/multiple-… Multiple NFL teams have reached out in recent days to five-time Pro Bowl cornerback Richard Sherman, who has been undergoing therapy, is back to his old Seattle playing weight of 195 pounds and expects to be on the field at some point in 2021. Multiple NFL teams have reached out in recent days to five-time Pro Bowl cornerback Richard Sherman, who has been undergoing therapy, is back to his old Seattle playing weight of 195 pounds and expects to be on the field at some point in 2021.



nfl.com/news/multiple-…

Could the Bucs sign Richard Sherman?

The Bucs have form for rehabilitating notoriously tricky players. Antonio Brown is back in the NFL after all of his issues, and he is playing well. Draftniks deemed Leonard Fournette a bust, and there were concerns about his locker room presence. Bruce Arians has managed to assimilate both of these players into his locker room.

Sherman's off-field problems are worrying. However, his on-field performance can't be questioned. He is one of the all-time great cornerbacks, and the Bucs could use Sherman's experience in their backfield.

PFF @PFF Richard Sherman since 2011:



🔒95.0 PFF Grade (1st)

🔒40 INTs (1st) Richard Sherman since 2011:



🔒95.0 PFF Grade (1st)

🔒40 INTs (1st) https://t.co/SkCyrIJZm7

The Buccaneers have shown that they are all in for another run at a Superbowl. They brought back all of their veteran free agents from 2020, and they are not afraid to add older players. Rob Gronkowski and Ndamukong Suh are two examples of this philosophy.

Sherman's tenacity and battle-hardened mindset could be the perfect compliment to top off the Buccaneers' defense. Their front seven is nasty. Upfront, veterans and youngsters cultivated a great psyche in 2020. Young players like Sean-Murphy Bunting and Antoine Winfield Jr. could improve by learning from Sherman.

Sherman is back at his Seattle Seahawks weight level, and he seems hungry to come back for more in 2021. Sherman is an elite competitor. You have to be if you leave Compton, California, and study at Stanford, which Sherman did.

Also Read

That mentality will never leave him. The fire that drove him to Stanford, the All-Pro awards, and a Superbowl is still burning fiercely within Sherman. And it fits perfectly with what the Bucs desire in their locker room.

If Sherman continues to show desire and hunger to come back, someone will take a shot and sign him. If the Bucs acquire Richard Sherman, it will make an already strong team even better.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar