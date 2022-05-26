3 potential trades Buccaneers should consider ahead of 2022 NFL season

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers currently have one of the best overall rosters entering the 2022 NFL season. They are complete with talent in just about every position and have a ton of players who can contribute in a positive way.

Just because the Buccaneers' roster is loaded doesn't mean they should just settle. There are still ways they can improve and continue to replace some of the players they lost during the 2022 NFL offseason. Here are three potential trade candidates they could target prior to the start of the 2022 NFL season.

#1 - Robert Quinn, Chicago Bears

Robert Quinn

The Chicago Bears are going through the process of completely rebuilding their roster. This means they could be looking to cash in on some of their most productive veteran players in the trade market. One player who could be on the move prior to the start of the 2022 NFL season is edge rusher Robert Quinn.

Jacob Infante @jacobinfante24



Denver got a 2nd and 3rd for Von. If Chicago can somehow get that for Quinn, I’m saying yes immediately. I’m taking the Robert Quinn rumors with a grain of salt, but it’s interesting JLC thinks the #Bears could get more for him than the Von Miller trade.Denver got a 2nd and 3rd for Von. If Chicago can somehow get that for Quinn, I’m saying yes immediately. I’m taking the Robert Quinn rumors with a grain of salt, but it’s interesting JLC thinks the #Bears could get more for him than the Von Miller trade.Denver got a 2nd and 3rd for Von. If Chicago can somehow get that for Quinn, I’m saying yes immediately.

Quinn has been involved in NFL trade rumors for the majority of the 2022 NFL offseason after totaling a massive 18.5 sacks last season. The Buccaneers haven't signed Ndamukong Suh and Jason Pierre-Paul to new contracts.

They could potentially be looking to replace them. Quinn would provide them with an elite pass rusher as a defensive line replacement.

#2 - Chuck Clark, Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens safety Chuck Clark

The Baltimore Ravens were reportedly shopping for veteran safety Chuck Clark during the 2022 NFL Draft, but were unable to complete a trade. He is, likely, still available after the Ravens selected Kyle Hamilton in the first round of the draft and signed Marcus Williams during the free agency period.

If the Ravens do in fact trade Clark prior to the start of the 2022 NFL season, the Buccaneers make sense as a potential landing spot. One of their more significant losses during the free agency period was safety Jordan Whitehead, so Clark would provide a solid replacement.

#3- Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield has been at the center of many trade rumors during the 2022 NFL offseason. The Cleveland Browns have been seeking a trade partner for their quarterback since acquiring Deshaun Watson to take over as their franchise quarterback.

Tom Brady is entering the final year of his contract with the Buccaneers ahead of the 2022 NFL season, so this could realistically be his last year there. Trading for Mayfield could potentially give them their quarterback for the future.

A change in teams and a year sitting behind the greatest quarterback of all time could possibly bring out the best version of Mayfield when he gets his next opportunity to be a starter.

