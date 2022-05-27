3 NFL franchise QBs who were handed lengthy suspensions feat. Michael Vick

When players break the integrity rules of the game or violate the personal conduct policy, they often receive suspensions from the NFL or their franchise. While the majority of suspensions handed out are for six games or less, there are several examples of NFL players receiving much longer sentences.

Here are three quarterbacks who have been nailed with major suspensions.

#1 - Michael Vick, Atlanta Falcons

Quarterback Michael Vick appears in court

Michael Vick was one of the most electrifying players in the NFL. This was due to his unique dual threat abilities in the quarterback position, mostly with the Atlanta Falcons. He became the first quarterback ever to rush for 1,000 yards in a single year when he did so during the 2006 season. He was selected to four Pro Bowls during his career while also finishing in the top five for the NFL MVP three times.

In addition to his exciting style of play, the other thing Michael Vick is most known for is his suspension due to his involvement in an illegal dog fighting ring. He was found guilty of funding and operating the activity and was sentenced to two years in federal prison. He was also suspended from the NFL for two full seasons before being reinstated.

#2 - Jeff George, Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Jeff George

After being selected as the first overall pick in the 1990 NFL Draft by the Indianapolis Colts, Jeff George struggled to produce during his first four seasons. He switched teams to the Atlanta Falcons and then really got things going. In his first two seasons with his new team, he combined for nearly 8,000 passing yards and 47 touchdowns.

Matthew Coller @MatthewColler I will watch any Jeff George game that shows up on YouTube because of throws like this. Insanity I will watch any Jeff George game that shows up on YouTube because of throws like this. Insanity https://t.co/akfR9KeIrq

During Week 3 of the 1996 season, George got into a heated argument on the sidelines with head coach June Jones. The Falcons organization suspended George for the remainder of the 1996 season. The quarterback would change teams the following year.

#3 - Frank Filchock, New York Giants

Frank Filchock and Steve Owen, Image Credit: The Game Before the Money

Frank Filchock played quarterback and tailback for the New York Giants during the 1946 season. Despite throwing 25 interceptions, he led the team to a 7-3-1 record and an appearance in the Championship Game, where they would take on the Chicago Bears.

Filchock and another Giants player, Merle Hapes, were each accused of taking bribes from a professional gambler for intentionally losing the game by more than ten points. The Giants lost by exactly ten points and although Filchock denies being involved in the scandal at all, he received a lifetime ban from the league, never being allowed to play in another game.

