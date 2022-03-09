3 WRs the Falcons should trade for after Calvin Ridley suspension

The NFL has suspended Calvin Ridley for betting on football games. His suspension will last for at least one full season, making him unavailable for the entire 2022 NFL campaign. He sat out most of the 2021 season, reportedly due to personal issues.

Calvin Ridley will be a massive loss for the Atlanta Falcons in the 2022 season. He is one of the best players on their roster and their top offensive weapon. In just 49 career games, he has already hauled in 248 receptions for 3,342 yards and 28 touchdowns. His average per season works out to around 80 receptions for 1,100 yards and nine touchdowns, demonstrating his elite production.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate The #Falcons were approximately $7.1M over the cap entering today. With Calvin Ridley's suspension, his $11.1M salary comes off the books and tolls to 2023. Atlanta is now under the cap ... so that's one way to free up room. The #Falcons were approximately $7.1M over the cap entering today. With Calvin Ridley's suspension, his $11.1M salary comes off the books and tolls to 2023. Atlanta is now under the cap ... so that's one way to free up room.

The Atlanta Falcons will now have to try to come up with a way to replace Calvin Ridley next season. One way to do so is by exploring the trade market.

Here are three wide receivers that the Atlanta Falcons could potentially trade for to replace Calvin Ridley.

Wide receivers the Falcons could target in the trade market to replace Calvin Ridley

#1 - Brandin Cooks, Houston Texans

Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks

Brandin Cooks is entering the final year of his contract, making him a trade candidate during the 2022 NFL offseason. The Houston Texans are also committed to a complete rebuild of their roster, further bettering the veteran wide receiver's chances of being traded. Cooks is just 28 years old and has eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards in six of the last eight seasons, making him a valuable target.

#2 - DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf

DK Metcalf is entering the final year of his rookie contract with the Seattle Seahawks, making him a potential trade candidate unless he receives an extension soon. His career statistics are similar to Ridley's, recording 216 receptions for 3,170 yards and 29 touchdowns in 49 games. He appears to be an ideal fit for the Falcons as a comparable replacement.

#3 - Robert Woods, Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods

If Odell Beckham Jr. signs a new contract with the Los Angeles Rams, they will have a crowded wide receiver room and will likely be in a difficult salary cap situation. Trading Robert Woods could be a solution to their problem. If the veteran wide receiver is made available, the Falcons could move for him. Woods currently has four years remaining on his contract.

