NFL Trade Rumors: Insider claims Calvin Ridley likely to move on from Falcons this offseason

Calvin Ridley only played in five games of the 2021 NFL season due to personal reasons. He decided he needed some time away from the team. When he first made the decision, it was unclear how long he would be away for. Turns out that he would be unavailable for the remainder of the year.

Even after missing so much time in the 2021 season, it was still assumed by most that he would return to the Falcons for the 2022 season. While that may still be the case, rumors have begun to swirl that he could be traded this offseason. It's possible that he's played his last game for the Atlanta Falcons.

Calvin Ridley could get a "fresh start" in the 2022 NFL offseason

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley and quarterback Matt Ryan

NFL insiders, including Mike Garafolo, believe there is a real possibility that Calvin Ridley will be traded during the 2022 NFL offseason. He believes both Ridley and the Falcons could be looking for a fresh start.

My colleague From @gmfb Weekend on the future of #Falcons WR Calvin Ridley. My read here is a trade is a very strong possibility.My colleague @wyche89 said recently both sides could be looking for a fresh start. I agree. From @gmfb Weekend on the future of #Falcons WR Calvin Ridley. My read here is a trade is a very strong possibility.My colleague @wyche89 said recently both sides could be looking for a fresh start. I agree. https://t.co/AoPy7UPHDo

If Ridley were in fact put on the trade block, there would likely be plenty of teams interested. He is just 27 years old, so he should be nearing the athletic prime of his career. He has shown a ton of potential across his first four years in the league and improved his production from year to year.

After exceeding 60 receptions and 800 receiving yards in each of his first two seasons in the NFL, Ridley broke out for a huge year in the 2020 season. He recorded 90 receptions for 1,374 receiving yards and nine touchdowns while establishing himself as one of the top receivers in the league.

Ridley only appeared in five games during the 2021 NFL season before taking time away from the team for personal reasons. He was off to a decent start to the year, accumulating 31 receptions for 281 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Unfortunately his season ended before it really got going.

Michael Rothstein @mikerothstein Falcons HC Arthur Smith on Calvin Ridley: "There's nothing new to report." Said nothing has changed since Ridley stepped away for personal reasons in October. Falcons HC Arthur Smith on Calvin Ridley: "There's nothing new to report." Said nothing has changed since Ridley stepped away for personal reasons in October.

The Atlanta Falcons are in sort of a rebuilding phase. They traded away longtime superstar Julio Jones last offseason and brought in a young first-time head coach in Arthur Smith. Quarterback Matt Ryan is likely nearing the back end of his long career with the team, meaning change is clearly afoot in Atlanta.

Trading Calvin Ridley would likely return draft picks that the Falcons could use as they continue to transition the franchise for future success. He should have many teams interested in his services. He is capable of being the number one wide receiver in an offense with his elite talent.

