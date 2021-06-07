Twitter reacts to Julio Jones being traded to the Tennessee Titans

Julio Jones and the Tennessee Titans took over Twitter on Sunday after the star wide receiver was traded to the Titans. The team was actively chasing Julio Jones for the past month and finally managed to land the star wide receiver. Once the trade was announced, it didn't take long for NFL fans on Twitter to share their reaction.

How Twitter reacted to the news about Julio Jones being traded to the Titans

NFL insider Ian Rapoport broke the news about the Titans reaching an agreement to acquire the former Atlanta Falcons star wide receiver. The majority of the reactions on social media surround the current Tennessee Titans wide receiver, A.J. Brown.

Sources: The #Falcons are trading All-Pro WR Julio Jones to the #Titans in exchange for at least a 2nd round pick. A blockbuster for Tennessee, who now gets the coveted big-play threat. And Atlanta ends up with very nice value. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 6, 2021

Brown has been the primary marketer for Julio Jones' trade to the Titans. He even practiced at the Tennessee Titans' training facility in Jones' Atlanta Falcons jersey.

National Recruiter of the Year walking into work on Monday. 🏆 @1kalwaysopen_ pic.twitter.com/pxzqBRRKBb — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) June 6, 2021

A.J. Brown planned on changing his jersey number to allow Jones to take number 11. But he changed his mind after the NFL altered its jersey number policy, which will allow Julio Jones to don the number 8 jersey he wore during his college football days with Alabama.

Breaking: Falcons are trading Julio Jones to the Titans in exchange for "at least" a 2nd round pick, per @RapSheet pic.twitter.com/0gDuF4tQf5 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 6, 2021

Twitter user Josiah Johnson used rookie Jaylen Waddle's famous draft day video to sum up Julio Jones' reaction to learning that the Atlanta Falcons had traded him to the Tennessee Titans.

Waddle had a rather cold reaction to NFL commissioner Roger Goddell announcing that the Miami Dolphins had selected him with the sixth pick in the NFL draft.

When Julio Jones found out the Falcons trading him to the Titans pic.twitter.com/IzMRpu3K5H — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) June 6, 2021

One player who will benefit from the Julio Jones trade is Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley. The Falcons young wideout has seen a boost in his fantasy football projections for the 2021-2022 season. Ridley will now take over as the number one wide receiver option for Matt Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons.

Calvin Ridley UPDATED 2021 projections:



🔥 100 catches

🔥 1,564 yards

🔥 9 TDs

🔥 No. 2 overall WR pic.twitter.com/bJeP1Lf4Q6 — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) June 6, 2021

The Atlanta Falcons also paid homage to Julio Jones. The team posted a heartfelt video on their social media accounts thanking the wide receiver for everything he's done for the franchise. The Falcons wrote on their Twitter page that the number 11 will always mean more to their franchise because of Julio Jones.

Because of you, 11 will always mean more. pic.twitter.com/SJQaT4URNX — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) June 6, 2021

The Tennessee Titans are now the favorites to win the AFC South. They are also poised to make a deep run in the playoffs. Julio Jones will be more than a wide receiver for the Titans. He will serve as a wide receiver and a mentor to their young talented wide receivers.

