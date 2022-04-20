In professional sports, a new start could be the makings of a career renaissance. The NFL is a unique beast with all the offensive/defensive coordinators and a generally large number of coaches on a given staff, so switching teams is an even more significant life change for an NFLer than others.

Trades are tricky and don't happen as often as, say, the MLB, but a few landmark swaps have defined certain years and even certain eras of the NFL. That is our focus today.

Here are 5 NFL players who got better after being traded

Matthew Stafford became a champion after his trade

#1 - Matthew Stafford, Lions to Rams

Matthew Stafford got a literal golden ticket out of town in being traded from the Lions to the Rams last year. He was sent from Detroit to Los Angeles and put a ring on his finger within a year.

'Hollywood Stafford' is a champion Chad walking the earth, tossing longballs to the likes of Robert Woods (although not anymore), Odell Beckham Jr. (the jury is still out here), and Cooper Kupp. 'Motor City Matt' was meek and someone that couldn't overcome years of draft futility and sadness for a flailing franchise.

This is one of the remarkable recent examples of a QB changing the game with a new squad. Denver can only hope the Russell Wilson-Jake Lock trade works out the same way.

Carson Palmer had a fine third act in the NFL

#2 - Carson Palmer, Raiders to Cardinals

In one of the finest third acts a career has ever seen em dash — Brett Favre's final run with the Vikings is undoubtedly up there as well — Carson Palmer reinvigorated himself and had his best season after being traded from the Raiders to the Cardinals.

Palmer excelled under OC Harold Goodwin, who was there at the same time (2013-17) as the former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick, exploding for a career-high 35 touchdowns in 2015. That same year, Arizona made it to the NFC Championship game.

Palmer never lived up to the hype of a top pick, but he had two great runs after being traded. His time in the desert was more prolific than his time in the Bay Area.

Alex Smith was the man in Kansas City before Pat Mahomes showed up

#3 - Alex Smith, 49ers to Chiefs trade

Alex Smith's stint with the Chiefs was the time of his life, even though his comeback on the Washington Football Team was the stuff of legend and deserves a full-length feature film one day.

As fate would have it, Smith would lead the Chiefs to three 11-win seasons in his five years with the franchise. In all five of those seasons, he completed 300 passes. Those were the only five years he accomplished that feat.

Smith ended up in Kansas City to part the seas for Colin Kaepernick and was dealt to Washington in a trade that set up Pat Mahomes claiming his kingdom at Arrowhead Stadium. He was always someone that teams cast aside for the next big thing, but in Kansas City, he was the big thing.

Marshawn Lynch helped define the Seahawks championship era

#4 - Marshawn Lynch, Bills to Seahawks trade

No one ever thinks about Marshawn Lynch's time in Buffalo, which predated his career with the Seahawks. They'll remember the highlights produced on the offensive end during the 'Legion of Boom' era in Seattle.

Lynch was acquired for a pair of late-round picks but became synonymous with the Seahawks franchise in his five prime years from 2011 to 2015, though injuries hampered his final year in the 'Emerald City.'

Rushing for 1,000 yards every season, he played at least 15 games with the Seahawks. Lynch became a legend in the city and around the leagues for his brutish runs from the backfield.

Josh Allen was the best thing to ever happen to Stefon Diggs.

#5 - Stefon Diggs, Vikings to Bills

It's not an exaggeration to say that Josh Allen was the best thing to ever happen to Stefon Diggs. No offense to Kirk Cousins, but Diggs' being in Buffalo is why he is $104 million richer this offseason.

Luckily, the Vikings didn't leave empty-handed from the deal, ending up with Justin Jefferson, a future building block in the same position. Not only that, but Minnesota is all the richer in the draft cupboard. A 2020 first-round pick (No. 22 overall), a 2020 fifth-round pick, a 2020 sixth-round pick, and a 2021 fourth-round pick all went to the Twin Cities from Western New York.

Diggs' two best seasons from a volume standpoint (127, 123 receptions) at receiver were the last two seasons in Buffalo. The trade gave Allen the top target needed to become one of the league's most lethal weapons and now has an AFC contender capable of ruling the AFC East as Tom Brady did once upon a time.

