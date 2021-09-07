5 NFL players reaching milestones in 2021

With aging veterans still playing late into their 30s and even 40s, there are bound to be several NFL milestones that could be set during the 2021 season.

Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and Ben Roethlisberger have played since the early 2000s and are near the top on many quarterback milestones. Superstars like Patrick Mahomes and Russell Wilson started their careers off at a great pace and rank high on their team's all-time leaders in multiple statistical categories.

But which players are closing in on impressive milestones in 2021?

Five NFL players nearing milestones in 2021

#1 - Russell Wilson, QB, Seattle Seahawks

Russell Wilson needs 8 wins to surpass Peyton Manning (105) for the most wins by a QB in his first 10 seasons in #NFL history.



Wilson needs 3,000 pass yds. and 20 pass TDs to join Peyton Manning as the only QBs to reach those marks in each of their first 10 years. #Seahawks pic.twitter.com/vAB5bEWRke — Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) September 5, 2021

Russell Wilson needs just eight wins to surpass Peyton Manning (105) for the most wins by a quarterback through their first ten seasons. With 3,000 passing yards and 20 passing touchdowns this season, Wilson joins Manning as the only other quarterback with those numbers in each of their first ten seasons. Russell Wilson has had at least nine wins as a starter since entering the league with a minimum of 3,118 yards and 20 TDs.

#2 - Tom Brady, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Super Bowl LV

The greatest QB in NFL history needs just 365 passing completions to leap Drew Brees as the all-time leader. With 1,155 passing yards, he will also eclipse Brees' mark of 80,358 passing yards for first on the list. With 19 passing touchdowns, he can be the first quarterback to reach 600. Based on his previous seasons, Tom Brady can reach all of these milestones unless he gets injured.

#3 - Frank Gore, RB, Free agent

Cleveland Browns v New York Jets

The "Old Young Man" of the NFL is just 15 yards away from being fourth all-time in yards from scrimmage with 20,000+. With just eight yards, he will be fifth all-time with 20,000+ all-purpose yards in the NFL.

#4 - Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes in September games:



♦️10-0

♦️92.2 PFF Grade (1st)

♦️32 TDs

♦️0 INTs pic.twitter.com/A7I6WG5bbN — PFF (@PFF) September 1, 2021

Patrick Mahomes caught fire early in his NFL career. With 3,457 passing yards this season, he will be third on the list for the Kansas City Chiefs' all-time passing yards leaders. With the pace he's going at right now, Patrick Mahomes will be the all-time passing yards leader for the franchise before he even turns 30.

#5- Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers

Carolina Panthers v Green Bay Packers

Aaron Jones is currently 11th in rushing yards for the Green Bay Packers with 3,364. A 1,000-yard season would move him to fourth on the list. There's a strong possibility that Aaron Jones will end up as the all-time rusher for the franchise if he ends up retiring from the NFL with the Packers.

