5 NFL players who had record-breaking rookie seasons

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck
Adam Hulse
ANALYST
Modified Feb 28, 2022 01:26 AM IST
Listicle

There have been many great rookie seasons across NFL history. Rookie records are regularly broken and most current record holders have transformed into elite players.

Here are five rookies from NFL history who burst onto the scene and broke records in their first season.

NFL players who broke records in their rookie season

#1 - QB Andrew Luck, Indianapolis Colts- 4,374 passing yards

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck
Andrew Luck was one of the highest rated quarterback prospects of all time coming out of college. He lived up to expectations in his first season, setting the rookie passing record with 4,374 yards.

He cleared the previous record set by Cam Newton by more than 300 yards.

Andrew Luck was generational but never had an offensive line twitter.com/IOnlySayFacts/…

#2 - QB Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers - 31 passing touchdowns

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert
Justin Herbert put together one of the best rookie seasons by any quarterback in NFL history. He fell just 38 yards short of catching Andrew Luck for the rookie passing record, but he did set a new all-time mark with 31 passing touchdowns.

He is currently one of the most promising young quarterbacks in the league.

Edited by LeRon Haire
