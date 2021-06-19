5 NFL players who could retire after the 2021 NFL season

As the 2021 NFL season approaches, it could be the last league campaign for many great veteran players. The average NFL career is just two-and-a-half years, but a select few play much longer than that.

As the famous quote says, “Father time is undefeated.” So every great NFL career must come to an end.

Which NFL players could be hanging up their cleats in 2022?

The end of the upcoming NFL season could see several all-time great players call it quits on their pro football careers. Here are five NFL players who could retire after the 2021 NFL season.

#1 Ben Roethlisberger

The youngest quarterback to ever win a Super Bowl is likely to retire at the end of the season. Pittsburgh Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger enters his 18th NFL campaign, hoping for one more opportunity to lift the Vince Lombardi trophy.

He restructured his contract this off=season to a more team-friendly deal, and the six-time Pro Bowl quarterback looks set to call it a day after a Hall of Fame-worthy career. Big Ben has thrown for over 60,000 yards, 396 touchdowns and 201 interceptions.

#2 Andrew Whitworth

Los Angeles Rams Training Camp

Los Angeles Rams veteran right tackle Andrew Whitworth is one of the oldest active players in the NFL. The 39-year-old will turn 40 this season and will enter his 16th year in the league.

The Rams will again be one of the favorites to win the Super Bowl. After losing in his only Super Bowl appearance in 2019, a championship ring would be the perfect way for Whitworth to end his long NFL career. Whitworth is contracted with the Rams till 2023, so he may want to play on if he has another productive season.

#3 Rob Gronkowski

'Gronk' has already retired once before, so it wouldn’t surprise anyone to see the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end call it a day again after this season.

Gronkowski won his fourth Super Bowl ring last season and will be gunning for his fifth with longtime friend and teammate Tom Brady. While still only 32, the five-time Pro Bowler has dealt with a number of injuries during his NFL career.

Always entertaining, Gronk won't be short of job offers after he ends his legendary football career.

#4 Calais Campbell

Baltimore Ravens vs Cleveland Browns

Veteran Baltimore Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell sees the sun setting on his great NFL career. The upcoming season will be Campbell’s 14th in the NFL, and the soon-to-be 35-year-old recently told reporters that he has given retirement some thought.

The six-time Pro Bowler is still seeking his first Super Bowl ring. He played in the 2009 Super Bowl against the Pittsburgh Steelers, which the Arizona Cardinals lost 23-27. A Super Bowl victory this season would be the perfect way for Calais Campbell to call time on his NFL career.

#5 Tom Brady

Where do we start when running down Tom Brady’s NFL career? He’s called the NFL’s GOAT for a reason, as the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback continues to set records.

After leaving New England in 2019, Brady led his new team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, to Super Bowl glory in his first season. The sure-fire first-ballot Hall of Famer previously said that he wanted to play till he's 45. But if he leads the Bucs to another championship triumph this year, it might be difficult not to walk off into the sunset as an eight-time champion.

Tom Brady is set to break Drew Brees' record for most passing yards in the NFL this season.

