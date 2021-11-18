5 NFL players that need to step up for their teams in Week 11

The NFL playoffs are approaching and right now it is hard to pick a true Super Bowl favorite. Contending teams all over the NFL are having bad weeks and just as one becomes a favorite, a bad loss occurs.

Having star players step up is a great way for teams to get back to their usual winning ways. Here are five NFL players who must step up in Week 11 to lead their team to victory.

5 NFL players who needs to perform in Week 11

Justin Fields, Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears are still alive in the NFL playoff race even with a 3-6 record, but they face a tough opponent this week in the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens are furious after falling in Miami last week, so they should come in plenty motivated.

Justin Fields could spoil their day once again by stepping up in this home game for the Bears. His most recent performance was arguably his best as he threw for 291 yards and a touchdown in a thrilling Monday night game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Unfortunately, bad officiating was the story of the night.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter Justin Fields asked for fairness postgame in roughing the passer calls 🔊 Justin Fields asked for fairness postgame in roughing the passer calls 🔊 https://t.co/h5greMPkwg

Fields was able to play more freely and throw the ball down the field for once. He must keep doing that and also get his first game of the season with at least two touchdown passes for the Bears to pull off the upset.

#4 - D.J. Moore, Carolina Panthers

It certainly appears as if Cam Newton will be the starting quarterback for the Carolina Panthers in Week 11. That means he needs number one receiver D.J. Moore to step up and have a huge game.

Newton needs Moore to be his top target so attention is taken away from Christian McCaffrey having to do it all on offense. Moore's latest game saw him finish with only four catches for 24 yards against the Arizona Cardinals. But he has 701 yards on the season, so he has had some real success.

NFL @NFL



📺:

📱: NFL app CAM NEWTON IS BACK.📺: #CARvsAZ on FOX📱: NFL app CAM NEWTON IS BACK.📺: #CARvsAZ on FOX📱: NFL app https://t.co/6gM8zX7UMX

Both Moore and Robby Anderson truly need to step up for the Panthers to take down a Washington Football Team that just upset the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. McCaffrey cannot do it all, and Newton is making his first start of the NFL season.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Henno van Deventer