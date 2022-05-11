5 NFL players who desperately need to bounce back in 2022

Many of the NFL’s superstars had fantastic 2021 seasons. Elite players such as Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Donald continued to make their presence felt throughout the season. However, many big-name players had disappointing campaigns. They will be desperate to improve, not just for the sake of their teams, but for their own job security.

Here are five NFL players who need to bounce back in 2022.

#5 - Trevor Lawrence

Despite being a rookie last year, much more was expected of Trevor Lawrence than was delivered. He was the consensus number one overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Lawrence only passed for 12 touchdowns against 17 interceptions, the latter of which was the most in the NFL.

Lawrence was not helped by the situation in Jacksonville. The Urban Meyer fiasco overshadowed his issues on the pitch, but with a new head coach, all eyes will be on the quarterback.

Alvin Kamara was voted to his fifth Pro Bowl in 2021, but it could be argued that it wasn’t justified. He and the New Orleans Saints offense struggled throughout the season. In their first season without Drew Brees at starting quarterback since 2006, the Saints and Kamara struggled.

Kamara suffered throughout the year with injuries, starting only 10 games. He averaged only 3.7 yards per carry and rushed for four touchdowns all year. This is a stark contrast to his total of 16 in 2020.

Kamara will be desperate to put his many skills on show and spearhead a more potent Saints offense this season.

#3 - Michael Thomas

Another member of the Saints offense desperate to bounce back in 2022 is wide receiver Michael Thomas. Thomas was named NFL Offensive Player of the Year in 2019, leading the league in receiving yards with 1,725. That year, he set an NFL record with 149 receptions.

Since then, however, Thomas has struggled with injuries, only starting five games in 2020 and not featuring at all during the 2021 season.

Thomas needs to bounce back in 2022. He went from being in the conversation for the best receiver in the league to being almost forgotten. Some may have written him off, but the 3x Pro Bowler will be out to prove his critics wrong.

#2 - Saquon Barkley

Saquon Barkley is another running back who must improve in 2022. The former number two overall pick has failed to live up to the hype in recent years. Plagued by constant injury issues, his development has been hindered. When healthy, Barkley could well be a leading running back in the NFL.

He hasn’t played a full season since his rookie campaign in 2018 where he rushed for 1,307 yards and 11 touchdowns. Since then he’s only managed eight rushing touchdowns.

Barkley only averaged 3.7 yards per carry in 2021, as opposed to 5.0 in his rookie year. At just 25-years-old, Saquon still has time to bounce back, but with the shelf-life of a running back getting smaller by the year, it's now or never for the New York Giant.

#1 - Baker Mayfield

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield will perhaps be the most desperate player on this list. Mayfield played hurt in 2021, hindering his performance which led to the Browns acquiring Deshaun Watson.

Mayfield wasn't informed of the decision. Feeling disrespected, Mayfield has requested a trade and will be hoping for a fresh start. The former Oklahoma quarterback only passed for 17 touchdowns against 13 interceptions in 2021. He went 6-8 as a starter, which was by far his worst statistical season to date.

If he can get his chance at a new franchise, the fully fit quarterback will be giving it his all to prove himself in the 2022 NFL season.

