5 NFL players who could win their first MVP award in 2022 feat. Josh Allen and Kyler Murray

Throughout the annals of NFL history, the league MVP award has been gifted to some of the greatest players who have ever thrown on a pair of shoulder pads. As the 2022 NFL year looms, some of the best players in today’s game will be gunning for the most prestigious individual award.

Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady, and Aaron Rodgers will undoubtedly all have a say in who brings home the hardware. Countless NFL newcomers, however, will play a vital role as they attempt to sway the minds of the voters.

Expect the usual suspects to put together terrific seasons this year, but which NFL players who have yet to win the award have a plausible and realistic chance at nabbing their own MVP? Let's discuss it.

1. Josh Allen

Initially, Buffalo Bills fans were skeptical of their quarterback of the future. He had back-to-back seasons where he completed less than 60% of his passes. He threw 21 interceptions during this stretch. Countless prognosticators believed the Bills would be forced to go back to the drawing board.

As of late, Josh Allen has proved his doubters wrong as of late. He racked up two incredible seasons. Over that stretch, Allen has thrown for nearly 9,000 yards and over 70 touchdowns. As a result, the Buffalo Bills have emerged as true title contenders.

For Allen, year five in the big leagues figures to be a spectacular one. He has a unique ability to run over defenders. He throws perfectly timed passes in the tiniest of windows figures. His abilities will accentuate a revamped defensive unit featuring the newly signed Von Miller.

If Allen successfully leads Buffalo to another 13-plus win season, the NFL MVP award could be wrapped up on a silver platter for him.

2. Kyler Murray

Kyler Murray recently inked one of the most lucrative contracts in NFL history. The Arizona Cardinals QB, however, has been torn to shreds following his recently revealed poor work ethic.

Murray seemingly has no affinity for pulling out game tape and studying until he’s blue in the face. The recently castigated QB, however, has put together several noteworthy seasons.

For much of the first half of the season last year, Murray’s great play was undeniable as he led Arizona to a perfect 7-0 start. Ultimately, however, Murray’s run was untenable as Arizona would go on to win just two additional games with him in the lineup.

Still, even with the Cardinals faltering down the stretch, Murray racked up 3,787 passing yards, 24 touchdowns, and five interceptions while completing 69.2% of his passes. If Murray can simply become a bit more consistent in his overall game, the Cardinals should emerge as true Super Bowl threats. Murray will lead the way as he makes his way to his first NFL MVP.

3. Derrick Henry

The injury bug reared its ugly head at the most inopportune time last season. If it hadn't, an MVP award would already be sitting on Derrick Henry's mantle in his palatial estate.

Last season, Henry proved to be essentially unstoppable. The pernicious runner of the football ran over defenders effortlessly, resulting in 937 rushing yards in only eight games.

At his pace, Henry appeared primed and ready to break essentially every single season rushing record imaginable. Unfortunately for Henry, he was forced to miss the remainder of the year with a leg injury.

As he now prepares for the 2022 season, he’ll do so with the weight of the Tennessee Titans offense placed directly on his capable shoulders.

In addition to his normal workload, Henry’s overall responsibilities will increase tenfold as A.J. Brown, their now former ridiculously talented wide receiver, was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles. If Henry eats up yards on the ground, resulting in roughly 2,000 rushing yards, while leading the Titans to double-digits wins, that could be just enough to garner his first NFL MVP award.

4. Joe Burrow

After putting together a respectable, albeit injury-hit rookie year in 2020, Joe Burrow refused to take the slow and monotonous route to NFL superstardom. The former number one overall pick aggregated 4,611 passing yards, 34 touchdowns, and completing 70.4% of his passes. Burrow successfully dragged the Cincinnati Bengals to the promised land this past season.

While Burrow would eventually come up in the biggest game of his career, his time on top of the NFL world appears to be well on its way to arriving.

For Burrow, the 2022 season figures to be a remarkable and memorable one. As a franchise, Cincinnati remained mostly intact. Burrow is now one year wiser and continuing to grow his deadly relationship with wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase. If the Super Bowl runner-up successfully compiles more victories this year, the most prestigious award in the NFL could be his for the taking.

5. Matthew Stafford

With years upon years of evidence to rely upon, the book on Matthew Stafford was ostensibly written.

His talent, of course, was undeniable. However, his ability to pick up a franchise and place them on his shoulders appeared to be missing. Nevertheless, in just one season, Stafford has successfully rewritten his own history, leading the Los Angeles Rams to a Super Bowl victory.

Year two for Stafford under the bright and sunny skies in LA figures to be another successful one. Continuity, more than anything else, should play to his advantage. Cooper Kupp and Van Jefferson are returning healthy. They will be paired with the destructive pass-rushing ways of Aaron Donald. With all of this, Stafford and company should be able to put together one of the best records in all of football. This should result in him being highly considered for NFL MVP award.

