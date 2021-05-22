Which 5 NFL QB's and NBA stars are the most similar?

FOX Sports analyst Colin Cowherd has always had interesting topics to talk about on his show "The Herd". In a recent segment, Cowherd drew similarities between certain NFL quarterbacks and NBA stars.

Colin Cowherd compared them based on how their careers have transpired. Below is the list of players he compared.

NFL QBs and NBA stars with similar career trajectories

#1 - Tom Brady and LeBron James

Tom Brady and LeBron James celebrate their championships

Tom Brady and LeBron James are similar because we may never see any other athlete reach the level these two have in the NFL and NBA, respectively.

Brady has broken almost every NFL record while LeBron James leads the way or is among the top 10 in almost every statistical category in the NBA. Both Brady and James are defying their age and continue to play at an extremely high level.

Lamar Jackson = Giannis.@ColinCowherd compares NFL QBs to NBA stars: pic.twitter.com/PXPZd6qza1 — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) May 19, 2021

LeBron James and Tom Brady have both made it to their respective league championships 10 times in their careers. Both athletes have won championships with multiple franchises and have also won the NBA Finals and Super Bowl MVP in their mid-30s.

There are too many similarities between LeBron James and Tom Brady which makes them a perfect match.

#2 - Patrick Mahomes and Stephen Curry

Steph Curry and Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes and Steph Curry have changed how the NFL and NBA are played. Mahomes is now the measuring stick for NFL teams when they draft quarterbacks. Curry is what all NBA teams are looking for when it comes to shooters.

Steph Curry is currently second in the NBA in three-pointers made with 2,832, only trailing Ray Allen (2,973). Steph has also led the NBA in three-point field goals scored six times in his career.

Patrick Mahomes has played four seasons in the NFL and has been selected to the Pro Bowl three times. He has also been selected to one All-Pro team, won an NFL MVP award, and a Super Bowl.

In 2018, Patrick Mahomes joined Tom Brady and Peyton Manning as the only quarterbacks to throw 50 or more touchdowns in a single season.

Could you compare Patrick Mahomes's pure talent and wow factor to Steph Curry's? @billsimmons and @KyleBrandt think so. Hear why on the #BSPodcast. pic.twitter.com/dUwEVZ8Ggv — The Ringer (@ringer) September 26, 2019

Mahomes and Curry have both won championships and MVP awards. Both Patrick Mahomes and Steph Curry are arguably the best at their respective positions. Steph Curry and Patrick Mahomes have also had great teammates that helped them win championships.

#3 - Russell Wilson and Damien Lillard

Russell Wilson and Damien Lillard

Russell Wilson and Damien Lillard are quite alike. Both are extremely loyal and have stuck with the team that drafted them.

Russell Wilson and Damien Lillard were both lowly-ranked prospects who clawed their way to success. Wilson transferred to Wisconsin to be seen more by NFL scouts, while Damien Lillard came out of Weber State.

Leadership comes naturally to both Russell Wilson and Damien Lillard. When it comes down to crunch time, their teams turn to them to make big plays. Neither Wilson nor Lillard is afraid to risk it all for their team.

#4 - Aaron Rodgers and Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant and Aaron Rodgers are both passive-aggressive. Both Durant and Rodgers have won MVP awards and championships.

Kevin Durant and Aaron Rodgers don't shy away from speaking about their problems with coaches and teammates. They both have a hard time admitting that they are the culprit in certain situations.

Aaron Rodgers

Both Rodgers and Durant have had issues with the media. They are not afraid to throw fits until they get what they want from ownership. Both are extremely talented but their egos tend to get in the way of their success.

#5 - Lamar Jackson and Giannis Antetokounmpo

Lamar Jackson and Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Lamar Jackson are similar because there's a big question mark on whether they can be successful in the NBA and NFL playoffs, respectively.

Jackson and Antetokounmpo both play their respective positions differently than everyone else. Both have won MVP awards early in their careers. Lamar Jackson and Giannis Antetokounmpo are the faces of their respective franchises.

Jackson and Antetokounmpo have both failed to make long playoff runs that would lead them to the championship. Giannis Antetokounmpo has played in a total of eight NBA playoff series in his career, and he has an overall record of (3-5) in those series. Lamar Jackson has played in four NFL playoff games and has lost three out of the four games, giving him a playoff record of (1-3).