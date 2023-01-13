5 NFL QBs likely to be on the move this offseason ft. Tom Brady, Derek Carr and more

The NFL is a quarterback's league, with the QB position being arguably the most pivotal on the Gridiron. With a top-notch QB, it is easy to imagine an NFL team competing for top honors; it's no wonder they get paid hundreds of millions once they hit free agency.

Several shot callers are likely going to be moving teams this off-season. Some QBs are making the moves of their own volition, while others are likely to be moved by their parent franchise. However, one thing is common with the five names that you are about to see, and that's the fact that they will have suitors.

So without further ado, here are five NFL QBs likely to be on the move this offseason.

5 NFL QBs most likely to be on the move this offseason

5. Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders

The entire NFL world saw Derek Carr's farewell letter to the city of Las Vegas and his adoring fans at the Raiders. The Fresno State University alum will be leaving the team that drafted him into the NFL. It's not all gloom, though, as Derek Carr is bound to have some suitors in the market favorable for experienced shot callers.

Carr is thirty-one years old, which is young in quarterback years. His next move will be pivotal to his legacy, as it will prove whether the Raiders are the problem or the other way around. You can expect playoff contenders and a few rebuilding franchises to have their eyes on Carr coming into the off-season.

Possible Destinations: New York Jets, Baltimore Ravens, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers

4. Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers

Throughout Jimmy Garoppolo's NFL career, the two-time Super Bowl winner has been accused of being a small-game player and a big-game choker. He didn't harm that reputation, as he led another monumental meltdown in the 49ers' Conference Finals loss to eventual Super Bowl champs, the Los Angeles Rams. However, it would be unfair to ignore the fact that Jimmy G is one of the more consistent veteran QBs in the NFL today. He is great when operating a run-heavy offense and is known to have a commanding presence in the locker room.

You can expect teams that play a variation of Patriots ball, teams that use run-heavy offenses, or teams that need a leader to make offers for him in the offseason. It's never a bad thing to have a two-time Super Bowl-winning QB (albeit on the bench) tossing touchdown passes to your wide receivers.

Possible Destinations: New York Jets, Las Vegas Raiders, and Indianapolis Colts

3. Zach Wilson, New York Jets

Zach Wilson's time in the league has been anything from normal. The former New York Jets' starter has had a sophomore season to forget in the Big Apple, and it looks like he's fighting for his NFL career. Wilson had atrocious stats all season long, he was never on the same wavelength as his receivers, and it seemed that the Jets were winning despite him rather than because of him. As such, don't be surprised if you see Wilson on the trade block this off-season. Maybe a change of scenery is all the former second-overall pick needs to show his undeniable talents.

The market for a failed second-overall pick in a two-year youth draft class is virtually unheard of, so it's hard to predict a side that will take a chance on Wilson.

Possible Destinations: Really, anywhere, not in New York City.

2. Baker Mayfield, Los Angeles Rams

The 2022 NFL season ended in aplomb for Baker Mayfield, as the former first overall pick showed the world that he still belongs in the NFL. Mayfield was on the roster of three teams in the 2022 regular season and played for two of them. He was disappointing for the Carolina Panthers but was a stud for the Los Angeles Rams. Mayfield has a cannon arm and experience leading an average side to the playoffs; look at the 2020 Cleveland Browns. As such, now that he has proven that he can still compete at the highest levels, you can expect a team or two to extend the offer sheet.

Mayfield will likely be targeted by playoff hopefuls with an established run game and a decent receivers' room.

Possible Destination - The Washington Commanders

1. Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The name that likely came to mind when you saw the title is Tom Brady, who will likely be testing free agency for the second time in his lengthy NFL career, and deservedly so. The GOAT has had a disappointing third season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with the side just scrapping through to the playoffs with a losing record in tow. This is very common for a QB of his ilk, and you can expect the evergreen shot caller to make some tough decisions come this time in the next couple of months.

Brady has many options heading into the postseason, as most franchises would love to have him on their roster.

Possible Destinations - Las Vegas Raiders, New England Patriots, and New York Jets

