5 NFL QBs with the lowest passer rating in 2023 feat. Bailey Zappe and Bryce Young

Bryce Young is receiving his first taste of the passer rating this season, but he's off to a bad start. However, he is not alone. Passer rating and QBR debates have littered the landscape for as long as both have been, yet both are relatively accurate indicators for the signal caller.

The five quarterbacks with the lowest passer ratings who have played at least five games are listed below. While some players may rank lower in this statistical parameter, the sample size wasn't enough to be considered. For example, Brett Rypien technically has the lowest passer rating at 49.5, but he's played in just two games.

Here's a look at five of the lowest-rated passers for players who played in at least more than a month's worth of games this season:

#5: Bryce Young

Bryce Young at Carolina Panthers vs. Tennessee Titans

Bryce Young has watched CJ Stroud soak up all of the attention for all of the right reasons. Young has a passer rating of 70.9, and he has thrown nine touchdowns and nine interceptions. His completion percentage is 58.5%, which is less than 60%. Hopefully, he will learn from his rookie mistakes.

#4: Daniel Jones

Daniel Jones at New York Giants vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Daniel Jones' season ended due to injury, but he wasn't exactly having a fun time before he tore his ACL. The Giants quarterback ended the year with a 70.5 passer rating. In six games of action, he threw two touchdowns and six interceptions and completed 67.5% of his throws.

#3: Bailey Zappe

Bailey Zappe at Los Angeles Chargers vs. the New England Patriots

Bailey Zappe might be coming off his best game of the year, but it wasn't enough to pull him out of the doldrums of the passer rating ranking. In six games of action, Zappe has a 70.0 rating. In those games, he has thrown for three touchdowns and three interceptions, completing just 55.4% of his throws.

#2: PJ Walker

PJ Walker at Cleveland Browns vs. Seattle Seahawks

The Browns have two quarterbacks on this list. PJ Walker has thrown for a passer rating of just 52.2, completing 48.6% of his throws. In his six games of action, he has thrown one touchdown and five interceptions, leaving no wonder as to why the Browns decided to pull the plug on him.

#1: Dorian Thompson-Robinson

Dorian Thompson-Robinson at Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns

In a throwback to the pre-Baker Mayfield era, the Browns have a quarterback with a minimum of five games played who ranks worst in passer rating. Dorian Thompson-Robinson was a preseason favorite but a disappointment in the regular season this year. Thompson-Robinson had a 50.6 passer rating and completed 53.2% of his passes.