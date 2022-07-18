5 NFL quarterback teammates that disliked each other ft. Aaron Rodgers and Brett Favre 

Quarterback is the most important position in football. It comes with the most pressure and complexity. Moreover, when you are at the top of the game, it also brings you the most acclaim. The biggest stars in today's game are generally considered to be Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady, Josh Allen and Aaron Rodgers.

However, with the importance of the position comes the pressure on teams to get it right. A quarterback who can contribute to his team on his rookie contract is an immeasurable salary cap benefit. So much so that teams are constantly on the lookout for the "next big thing" at the position.

With that being the case, it should come as no surprise that a conflict between quarterbacks on the same team can arise. Such conflicts could possibly distract the team from their ultimate goal.

#5: Carson Wentz and Jalen Hurts

Carson Wentz was the unquestioned face of the franchise in Philadelphia until injuries and Nick Foles' magical postseason run changed everything. After returning to the starting position, Wentz never seemed comfortable in the role.

Subsequently, the Eagles drafted Jalen Hurts as insurance in 2020. But for a quarterback as fragile as Wentz, that move changed the course of his career with the Eagles. Wentz's relationship with head coach Doug Pederson continued to sour after he was benched, never to reclaim his job again. Wentz moved to the Colts where he saw vague success under Frank Reich for one year.

He is currently with the Commanders in what seems like a final attempt to hold on to a starting position in the league.

#4: Ben Roethlisberger and Mason Rudolph

Over his long career in the NFL and with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Ben Roethlisberger hasn't always had the most sparkling reputation. So it should come as no surprise that when the Steelers drafted Mason Rudolph, Big Ben didn't make life easy for his back-up.

With Kenny Pickett on the Steelers depth chart, Rudolph mentioned that he would love the opportunity to mentor the rookie, unlike "someone else." His comment insinuated his disapproval of Roethlisberger's approach to him as a back-up.

Courtney Cronin @CourtneyRCronin TURRON DAVENPORT @TDavenport_NFL Ryan Tannehill said he doesn't think it's his job to mentor Malik Willis but if he learns from him that'll be a good thing. #Titans Ben Roethlisberger said the same thing about Mason Rudolph for those who are outraged by Tannehill's comment. Lot of veteran QBs hold this same sentiment, just don't say it publicly.

#3: Kirk Cousins and Robert Griffin III

Teammate quarterback rivalries are usually a situation of an older quarterback upset when their team drafts a rookie to challenge him for his job. However, for Kirk Cousins and Robert Griffin III, it was a case of two players, drafted in the same year, battling for supremacy.

While Griffin III had a marvelous rookie year, Cousins has had a sustained career. Now that RG3 is in the media, he's not afraid to take shots at his former teammate. His comments provide us with some insight into his feelings about the man he shared the quarterback room with at the beginning of his career.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



@RGiii doesn't think Kirk will be happy with the pick @brgridiron



"Kellen Mond represents exactly what he doesn't do well. … Cousins has been collecting checks there in Minnesota for a long time." @RGiii doesn't think Kirk will be happy with the pick

#2: Aaron Rodgers and Brett Favre

When Aaron Rodgers fell to Green Bay in the 2005 draft, it seemed like the perfect scenario for the Packers. Brett Favre was still productive, and nearing the end of his career would make him the perfect mentor for Rodgers.

Of course, things didn't play out this way as Favre basically wanted nothing to do with his potential replacement. Ironically, the same thing happened when the Packers drafted Jordan Love. While things don't seem as negative as they did between Rodgers and Favre, the two certainly aren't joined at the hip.

#1: Tom Brady and Jimmy Garoppolo

You can't really blame Tom Brady for being upset that Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots drafted Jimmy Garoppolo in the 2014 draft. It's 2022 and Tom Brady is still one of the five best quarterbacks playing today.

Reports claimed that Belichick was ready to move on from Brady and Patriots owner Robert Kraft opposed the idea. Garoppolo was well-liked in the Patriots locker room, which made him a viable successor to Tom Brady.

However, once Brady found out Belichick had sided with Jimmy G, their relationship would never be the same again.

