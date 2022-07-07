Former NFL player takes a dig at Bill Belichick while praising Tom Brady

LeSean McCoy was Tom Brady's teammate in 2020 on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and they ended up winning a Super Bowl together.

McCoy was better known for his time in Philadelphia, where he had four 1,000-plus yard rushing seasons. He played limited snaps with the Buccaneers, but ended up winning a ring as Brady's teammate.

McCoy recently spoke about his former teammate Brady and applauded how he had more success than Bill Belichick did when Brady left.

McCoy said on the I Am Athlete Podcast:

"He's good at discipline. I think that he's a solid defensive coordinator. I don't think he's super great. Because I played against them on offense and their defense, they give up tons of yards, right? They do very well in the red zone. So I gave him credit. I think he's a good coach. I also think he's so great."

McCoy added:

"One is in the playoffs. One has won a Super Bowl, the other one got blown out by 30 to 40 points and he is supposed to be a defensive guru. That's what I'm telling you. And then a year before that, I mean, they didn't do virtually anything. Now even from a guy who never wanted to pay players their true value, right?"

Bill Belichick's success

Since taking over as head coach for the Patriots in 2000, Bill Belichick has compiled a ton of success in that 22-year span. He has a record six Super Bowl victories as a head coach, as well as nine Super Bowl appearances and 31 playoff wins.

In Brady's first season without Belichick as his head coach, he won the Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. As for the Patriots, they went 7-9 and missed the playoffs.

The Patriots made the playoffs this past season but got blown out by the Bills in the wild card round 47-17. The Buccaneers almost pulled off one of the greatest comebacks in playoff history but fell short to the eventual Super Bowl champion Rams in the divisional round 30-27.

