“I’m praying every night” - NFL analyst reveals ridiculous bet placed on whether Rob Gronkowski will return to the Buccaneers

Tight end Rob Gronkowski called it a career by officially retiring from the game of football on June 21, 2022.

While Gronk retired in 2019 and returned in 2020, some think he could return during the season if his number is called.

Rich Eisen and Robert Griffin III talked about a bet that they have going on based on if Gronk returns or not.

Rich Eisen:

"Another tweet that I saw, you are on, get up in the beautiful New York, downtown New York studios that the worldwide leader in sports has for that program. And you said that if Gronk does not come back, if Gronk stays retired, you will jump in the East River. Now, Robert, I know you're not from New York City. I'm from New York City. I'm from Staten Island, New York, born in Brooklyn and raised in Staten Island. The East River is not something you want to jump into. Aren't you [number] three, you want no piece of this river? You want no piece of it."

Robert Griffin III responded:

"Yeah, Rich. I was told shortly thereafter that, you know, there's a chance that, if I jumped into the East River, I could walk out a couple inches taller, maybe have an extra toe or foot? So I'm really like, I'm praying every night. 'Please, God, let Rob Gronkowski come back, so I don't have to jump into the East River in the winter.' But I will stay true to my word. And if he does not come back, I'll jump in the East River."

Rob Gronkowski sent his farewell message on Instagram

While there is always a chance of a comeback, it seems like Gronkowski will be on the couch for the season, watching as a fan.

Gronkowski posted a lengthy message on Instagram and thanked the Buccaneers organization, writing:

"I want to thank the whole entire first class Buccaneers organization for an amazing ride, trusting me to come back to play and help build a championship team."

Gronkpwski added:

"I will now be going back into my retirement home, walking away from football again with my head held high, knowing I gave it everything I had, good or bad, every time I stepped out on the field."

While Gronkowski seems set on being retired from the game of football, who knows what will happen come playoff time, and if the Buccaneers, once again, are in the run for a Super Bowl, that could change his mind late into the season.

