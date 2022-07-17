5 NFL RBs who could have a breakthrough year in 2022 ft. Cam Akers and Tony Pollard

NFL running backs play a position that most would consider a revolving door. Many of them have extremely short careers in comparison to players in other positions. Their peaks are usually brief, sometimes lasting just a few seasons. The physical nature of being a running back and the constant beating they receive are some of the factors why it often happens this way.

While a running backs' production can fall off relatively quickly, they also have the ability to burst onto the scene and make a huge difference. Every NFL season features breakout running backs that elevate their play to new heights. Here are five who could potentially do so during the 2022 NFL season.

#1 - J.K. Dobbins

Baltimore Ravens RB JK Dobbins

J.K. Dobbins posted a solid rookie year during the 2020 NFL season, averaging six yards per carry and rushing for 805 yards. This was despite only starting one game and being a part of the running backs committee for the Baltimore Ravens. He was set to take over as the starting running back for the 2021 season until an injury knocked him out for the entire year.

Tony Lombardi @RSRLombardi Looking forward to more of this from #Ravens RB JK Dobbins in 2021! Looking forward to more of this from #Ravens RB JK Dobbins in 2021! https://t.co/2y47Vj7SJW

Dobbins is expected to be healthy for the 2022 season and is once again projected to be the lead running back for the Ravens. He could potentially have a huge year in their run-heavy offensive scheme, despite sharing carries with a deep roster.

#2 - Cam Akers

Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers

Cam Akers saw limited opportunities during his rookie season in 2020. But when given the opportunity to feature for a three-game stretch in the middle of the year, he rushed for over 300 yards. He followed that up with 272 total yards and two touchdowns across two postseason games.

Akers was injured for the majority of the 2021 NFL season, but made it back in time for the Los Angeles Rams' postseason run. He was a huge part of their Super Bowl winning efforts. He's healthy and locked in as the starting running back for 2022, so he appears set for a big year.

#3 - Travis Etienne

Jacksonville Jaguars RB Travis Etienne

Travis Etienne had an incredible college football career with the Clemson Tigers. In four seasons with the team, he recorded 6,857 all-purpose yards and 78 total touchdowns. His dynamic skillset and electrifying athleticism appear to make him an excellent fit for an NFL offense.

Etienne was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the 25th overall pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He unfortunately missed his entire rookie season with an injury, but he should be healthy for the start of the 2022 season. He will have the opportunity to show off his game as an important piece of the Jaguars offense.

#4 - Tony Pollard

Dallas Cowboys RB Tony Pollard

Tony Pollard has increased his workload each season with the Dallas Cowboys while serving as Ezekiel Elliott's backup. Pollard recorded 1,056 scrimmage yards during the 2021 NFL season compared to Elliott's 1,289 scrimmage yards. Pollard did so with 115 fewer touches than Elliott.

As Elliot continues to age and appears to be a bit past his prime, the younger and fresher Pollard could once again see an increase in his playing time. Pollard averaged 1.7 yards per touch more than Elliott last season, so with more opportunities, he could be in for a true breakout year.

#5 - Rashaad Penny

Seattle Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny

Rashaad Penny had the best season of his career in 2021 despite spending most of the year as a backup. He recorded 749 rushing yards and six touchdowns during the 2021 season, nearly doubling his career totals for each category. He also led the entire NFL with 6.3 yards per carry.

NFL @NFL



( Rashaad Penny went for 185 total yards and 2 TDs in Week 17! @CaesarsSports Star of the Week) Rashaad Penny went for 185 total yards and 2 TDs in Week 17!(@CaesarsSports Star of the Week) https://t.co/ARzUWqyqYb

Penny's impressive performances in 2021 earned him the projected starting running back role ahead of the 2022 season. If he can remain healthy and receive a full workload, he could potentially have a huge season. Though he will be sharing touches with the other Seattle Seahawks running backs.

