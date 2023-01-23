NFL rookie sensation Brock Purdy has led the San Francisco 49ers all the way to the NFC Championship game. "Mr. Irrelevant" in the 2022 NFL Draft, Purdy has proved many fans wrong during his rookie campaign. He's yet to lose as a starter for San Francisco.

To say his rise to the top of the NFL tree is a surprise is something of an understatement. Many expected the 49ers’ season to collapse after injuries to Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo.

Purdy leads his team into Philadelphia to face the Eagles next Sunday. He’s arguably put together the best playoff performances for a rookie quarterback in NFL history.

WTF Stats @WTFstats Brock Purdy as a starter (incl. postseason):



7-0 W-L 14 TD 2 INT 235 YPG 66.7% COMP 2 RUSH TD



So is Brock Purdy much guaranteed the starting job next season?



Most surprising rookie performances in NFL playoff history

#5 – Joe Flacco

New Orleans Saints v Baltimore Ravens

Following a preseason season-ending injury to starter Kyle Boller, rookie Joe Flacco was thrust into the Baltimore Ravens' starting role back in 2008.

Flacco led the Ravens to a 11-5 record and a playoff berth, where he managed to win two games. As the 6th seed, Flacco helped Baltimore win two road playoff games against the Dolphins and Titans. He threw for one touchdown and zero interceptions in both games.

He proved to be an excellent game manager but crumbled in the AFC Championship game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Flacco was intercepted three times, losing 14-23. His excellent rookie season ended abruptly.

#4 – Russell Wilson

Detroit Lions v Seattle Seahawks

Many NFL fans were shocked when Russell Wilson was named the starter prior to his rookie year with the Seattle Seahawks. He was selected in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft. Seattle paid Matt Flynn handsomely that same offseason. But the decision was vindicated as Wilson led the Seahawks to the playoffs in his rookie campaign.

Wilson and the Seahawks beat Washington in the Wild Card round, but narrowly lost out to the Atlanta Falcons in the Divisional round. He impressed in his postseason debut as he passed for three touchdowns and had a 102.4 QB rating.

Pittsburgh Steelers v New York Giants

Ben Roethlisberger had arguably the greatest rookie season for a QB in NFL history. He carried that into the postseason.

Most fans and analysts alike expected the 2004 first-overall pick Eli Manning to steal the spotlight. But it was Big Ben and the Pittsburgh Steelers who marched to a 13-0 start on their way to securing the 1st seed in the AFC.

After their bye-week, Roethlisberger helped Pittsburgh beat the New York Jets 20-17. Big Ben threw a game-tying touchdown pass late in the game. The next week wasn’t quite so fruitful. Tom Brady and the Patriots beat them 41-27 to give them their first loss of the season. Roethlisberger still had two touchdown passes and threw for 226 yards.

Miami Dolphins v New York Jets

Much to the shock of the NFL world, Mark Sanchez made it to the playoffs in his debut campaign and was excellent.

The New York Jets signal-caller overcame both the Cincinnati Bengals and San Diego Chargers on the road. The 5th seed Jets made it to the AFC Championship game.

Despite leading at halftime, they would succumb to Peyton Manning and the Indianapolis Colts. Even in defeat, Sanchez had an excellent game. He threw for two touchdowns. Sanchez finished the postseason with four passing touchdowns and only one interception.

#1 – Brock Purdy

NFC Divisional Playoffs - Dallas Cowboys v San Francisco 49ers

Brock Purdy was selected 256th overall in this year’s NFL draft. He is now just one game away from leading the San Francisco 49ers to the Super Bowl.

Purdy rose to the occasion following injuries to both Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo. He hasn’t looked out of place in the NFL, both in the regular season and postseason.

Since taking over as the starter, Purdy has remained undefeated. He's won five regular-season games and a pair of playoff games.

In his playoff debut, Purdy had three passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown in a blowout 41-23 win over the Seattle Seahawks. This was another record-breaking game for Purdy. His four touchdowns were the most by a rookie in the playoffs in league history.

He also led them through a tough divisional game against the Dallas Cowboys. The 49ers will have their hands full against the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship game.

ESPN @espn



Now they'll face off for a chance to play in Super Bowl LVII The last time Jalen Hurts and Brock Purdy went head-to-head was back in 2019Now they'll face off for a chance to play in Super Bowl LVII The last time Jalen Hurts and Brock Purdy went head-to-head was back in 2019 👀Now they'll face off for a chance to play in Super Bowl LVII 😤 https://t.co/ygLIdaCp8O

