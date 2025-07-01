5 NFL rookies who could exceed expectations in the 2025 season ft. Jack Bech

The 2025 NFL rookie class is loaded with talent across all positions entering the new season. Much of the attention will be centered around the incoming superstars, but many others will have a strong opportunity to exceed their general expectations. Here are five examples of rookies who could have breakout performances this year.

Ad

Rookies who could exceed expectations in 2025 NFL season

Rookie sleepers 2025

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#5 - Bhayshul Tuten, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

Ad

Trending

The Jacksonville Jaguars gave Travis Etienne and Tank Bigsby opportunities to be their fetaured running back last season, but neither of them appeared to solidify the long-term role. This may be why the Jaguras decided to add Bhayshul Tuten in the 2025 NFL Draft and give themselves another option. He has a ton of talent, and if he's impressive early on, he could earn a significant workload.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

#4 - Mason Taylor, TE, New York Jets

Ad

The New York Jets are extremely thin at their pass-catcher positions this year, with the excpetion of Garrett Wilson. They lost Davante Adams and Tyler Conklin during the offseason, so they should have plenty of targets available. Mason Taylor is currently projected to serve as their starting tight end during his rookie season, giving him plenty of sleeper potential this year.

#3 - Quinshon Judkins, RB, Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns moved on from Nick Chubb during the 2025 NFL offseason and drafted Quinshon Judkins to replace him. He will have workload competition from fellow rookie Dylan Sampson and veteran Jerome Ford, but Judkins has a clear path to being their featured back. He has a clear path, as well as the upside, to be a breakout star this year.

Ad

#2 - Jack Bech, WR, Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders moved on from Davante Adams last year and have yet to add a significant replacement to join Jakobi Meyers in their starting lineup. They may have done so by drafting Jack Bech, who is currently projected to be a starter. This could pay off for him in a big way, especially in an offense that should be significantly better as a whole thie year after adding Geno Smith and Ashton Jeanty.

Ad

#1 - Tre Harris, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers appear to have hit a home run in the draft last year with Ladd McConkey. This may have played a role in them targeting the position again this year and selecting Tre Harris. He enters an ideal situation as the Chargers have weak wide receivers and one of the best passers in the NFL in Justin Herbert. This combination could result in a huge rookie season for Harris.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adam Hulse Adam Hulse is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with 4 years of experience. He is also the host of the podcast "Sports Talk with Adam Hulse."



Adam studied Communications at Villanova University and played American football at Pop Warner and as a high school Freshman. His favorite team are the Dallas Cowboys, and if Adam could lay his hands on a time machine, he would love to witness their glory years from the 1990s. The Cowboys' 27-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XXX is his favorite Super Bowl of all time.



Given his affinity for 'America's Team,' Adam's favorite players of all time include Emmitt Smith. Michael Irvin, Tony Romo and Dak Prescott.



Adam takes a lot of pride in his work, which naturally culminates into insightful content for his readers, performance analysis being his forte. When not writing about football, Adam spends a time on his podcast. Know More

Raiders Nation! Check out the latest Las Vegas Raiders Schedule and dive into the Raiders Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.