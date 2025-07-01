5 NFL rookies who could exceed expectations in the 2025 season ft. Jack Bech

The 2025 NFL rookie class is loaded with talent across all positions entering the new season. Much of the attention will be centered around the incoming superstars, but many others will have a strong opportunity to exceed their general expectations. Here are five examples of rookies who could have breakout performances this year.
Rookies who could exceed expectations in 2025 NFL season
#5 - Bhayshul Tuten, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars gave Travis Etienne and Tank Bigsby opportunities to be their fetaured running back last season, but neither of them appeared to solidify the long-term role. This may be why the Jaguras decided to add Bhayshul Tuten in the 2025 NFL Draft and give themselves another option. He has a ton of talent, and if he's impressive early on, he could earn a significant workload.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
#4 - Mason Taylor, TE, New York Jets
The New York Jets are extremely thin at their pass-catcher positions this year, with the excpetion of Garrett Wilson. They lost Davante Adams and Tyler Conklin during the offseason, so they should have plenty of targets available. Mason Taylor is currently projected to serve as their starting tight end during his rookie season, giving him plenty of sleeper potential this year.
#3 - Quinshon Judkins, RB, Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns moved on from Nick Chubb during the 2025 NFL offseason and drafted Quinshon Judkins to replace him. He will have workload competition from fellow rookie Dylan Sampson and veteran Jerome Ford, but Judkins has a clear path to being their featured back. He has a clear path, as well as the upside, to be a breakout star this year.
#2 - Jack Bech, WR, Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders moved on from Davante Adams last year and have yet to add a significant replacement to join Jakobi Meyers in their starting lineup. They may have done so by drafting Jack Bech, who is currently projected to be a starter. This could pay off for him in a big way, especially in an offense that should be significantly better as a whole thie year after adding Geno Smith and Ashton Jeanty.
#1 - Tre Harris, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers appear to have hit a home run in the draft last year with Ladd McConkey. This may have played a role in them targeting the position again this year and selecting Tre Harris. He enters an ideal situation as the Chargers have weak wide receivers and one of the best passers in the NFL in Justin Herbert. This combination could result in a huge rookie season for Harris.
Raiders Nation! Check out the latest Las Vegas Raiders Schedule and dive into the Raiders Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.