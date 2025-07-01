5 NFL stars who could hold out during 2025 training camp ft. Micah Parsons

The 2025 NFL offseason will take another step forward this month when training camps officially open. All teams will be looking to analyze the overall talent of their rosters, but some of them could be without certain superstars. Several of the best players in the league are in danger of holding out as they seek new contracts this year, including the following five.
Players in danger of holding out ahead of 2025 NFL training camp
#1 - TJ Watt, EDGE, Pittsburgh Steelers
TJ Watt is rumored to be seeking a contract extension from the Pittsburgh Steelers that would make him the highest-paid defender in NFL history. Myles Garrett currently holds that title, but this may be more complicated than simply surpassing him. Micah Parsons reportedly has the same goal, so Watt could be waiting to see how that situation with the Dallas Cowboys plays out first.
#2 - Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Commanders
Terry McLaurin has spent his entire career with the Washington Commanders so far, including being the top target for rookie Jayden Daniels last season. He is now entering the final year of his current contract and reportedly wants an extension prior to the start of the 2025 season. The Commanders recently acquired Deebo Samuel, so it will be inetersting to see this affects their negotiations with McLaurin.
#3 - Micah Parsons, EDGE, Dallas Cowboys
Micah Parsons has been one of the best pass rushers in the NFL during his time with the Dallas Cowboys so far. He is entering the final year of his rookie deal and is reportedly demanding an extension during the offseason. Jerry Jones has already made Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb among the highest-paid players at their position, but if he wants to keep Parsons, he will have to do so again.
#4 - Trey Hendrickson, EDGE, Cincinnati Bengals
Trey Hendrickson led all players in sacks last season, which came at a perfect time for him considering his expiring contract. Despite his massive success, the Cincinnati Bengals have declined to give him a long-term extension that he has admittedly been seeking. They instead used their franchise tag on him, but they may not be good enough to avoid Hendrickson holding out.
#5 - James Cook, RB, Buffalo Bills
James Cook is the most recent example in a trend that has developed over the past few years of running backs struggling to get the contracts they are hoping for from their current teams. He has been loocked into negotiations for an extension with the Buffalo Bills, but they have been unwilling to meet his terms. With few rare exceptions, this has been a common issue for running backs in recent seasons.
