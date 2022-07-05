5 NFL stars who went to rehab

NFL players are at a much higher risk of becoming addicted to or dependent upon drugs and alcohol than people in most other professions around the world. This is according to a research study published in the scientific journal titled "Drug and Alcohol Dependence."

It's an unfortunate issue that has plagued the NFL for many years.

One of the main factors for this league-wide problem is the extremely violent nature of the game. Players are susceptible to a wide range of injuries which frequently require them to undergo surgery and complex recovery processes.

These types of situations have reportedly contributed to the addiction problem as a side effect of the prescribed medications from the recovery process.

The good news is that many players who have struggled with substance abuse have gone to treatment facilities to seek outside help and deal with the issue. Most have significantly improved their situation this way and many of them have made full recoveries.

Here are five NFL players who have attended rehab:

#5 Darren Waller

Las Vegas Raiders TE Darren Waller

Darren Waller admitted that he struggled with drugs and alcohol during his college football career, which forced him to attend multiple outpatient rehab facilities. He also claimed that he used to cheat his mandatory drug tests so he could continue playing and avoid additional discipline.

Waller's issues came with him entering the NFL after he was suspended twice in his first three years with the Baltimore Ravens. He ultimately decided to check himself into inpatient rehab and claims to have been completely sober since then.

Waller currently plays for the Las Vegas Raiders.

#4 Lawrence Taylor

Former New York Giants star Lawrence Taylor

Lawrence Taylor admitted to having a long battle with cocaine addiction that was present even during his legendary NFL career with the New York Giants. He claimed that he used to cheat his drug tests while playing the league to avoid suspension without halting his drug use.

Despite manipulating the tests, Taylor was still caught several times by the NFL for failed drug tests and received suspensions and fines for the same. He also attended multiple rehab facilities during his playing career, with a minimum of three separate reported inpatient stays starting with the 1986 season.

#3 Josh Gordon

Cleveland Browns WR Josh Gordon

Josh Gordon has a long history of substance abuse issues throughout his entire NFL career.

He was initially suspended for a full year during his third season with the Cleveland Browns for a DUI, but had it reduced to ten games. The wide receiver was then suspended for each of the next two full seasons for separate violations of the league's substance abuse policy.

Gordon eventually checked himself into an inpatient rehab facility following his full two-year absence. However, he was suspended once again a year later for the same issues.

In total, Gordon has been caught violating the league's substance abuse policy six times and has received suspensions for all of them.

#2 Maxx Crosby

Las Vegas Raiders DE Maxx Crosby

Maxx Crosby admitted that alcohol has been a recurring issue for him throughout his life, including during both his high school and college football careers. It also came with him into his NFL career before he decided to fully address it following the 2020 season.

Crosby stepped away from the Las Vegas Raiders during the 2021 NFL offseason to check himself into an inpatient rehab facility with the hope of stopping abusing alcohol. He then transitioned to a halfway house before rejoining the Raiders ahead of the 2021 season.

Crosby has claimed to have been sober since, while also implementing many healthier living habits than he previously exercised.

#1 Brett Favre

Green Bay Packers QB Brett Favre

Brett Favre attended a mandatory inpatient rehab facility when he was caught violating the NFL's substance abuse policy. Back then, he was the starting quarterback for the Green Bay Packers.

Favre later admitted that he continued using painkillers after being released, including during the season he won the Super Bowl.

Favre claimed that he quit cold turkey following that year because he felt his addiction was killing him. However, he continued to struggle with alcohol abuse after stopping his painkiller abuse. The quarterback later attended another inaptient facility to address the issue.

Favre has stated that he has been completely sober since then.

