5 QBs with the most overall interceptions in NFL history feat. Brett Favre and Peyton Manning

NFL records are held for every career passing statistic possible. While many of them are highly desirable for quarterbacks, such as passing yards and touchdowns, other categories are less attractive, including interceptions.

Longevity plays a huge role in the record books, especially when it comes to career cumulative leaders, including all-time leaders in interceptions for quarterbacks. Here are five quarterbacks from NFL history with the most total career interceptions, including in the playoffs.

5 NFL QBs with the most total career interceptions thrown

#4 (tied) - Peyton Manning - 276 interceptions

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning

Peyton Manning is one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, splitting his career between the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos. By the time he retired, his 579 passing touchdowns were the most by any player ever, including in the postseason. He has since been passed by Drew Brees and Tom Brady but still sits in third place.

Peyton Manning also ranks towards the top of the interception list in addition to his extremely high touchdown totals. He ranks ninth all-time in regular-season interceptions and sixth in postseason interceptions, combining for the fourth-most by any NFL player ever.

#4 (tied) - Dan Marino - 276 interceptions

Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino

Dan Marino spent his entire NFL career with the Miami Dolphins, where he was one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time. He accumulated a massive 452 passing touchdowns during his career in an era where the passing game wasn't nearly as important as it is in modern-style football.

While Dan Marino is one of only seven players ever to exceed 450 touchdown passes, he also ranks among the top five in career interceptions. His 276 interceptions are tied with Peyton Manning for the fourth-most in NFL history.

5 QBs who threw the most career interceptions, including in the NFL Playoffs

#3 - Fran Tarkenton - 283 interceptions

Hall of Fame quarterback Fran Tarkenton

Fran Tarkenton is a Hall of Fame quarterback who played 18 seasons split between the New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings. He is a former NFL MVP and Offensive Payer of the Year who helped the Vikings make it to the playoffs five times in his career.

Tarkenton is one of only five players ever to exceed 260 regular-season interceptions during their careers while also ranking in the top ten in postseason interceptions thrown. Only two quarterbacks have ever thrown more than his 283 total interceptions.

#2 - George Blanda - 294 interceptions

George Blanda, Image Credit: Raiders.com

George Blanda is an NFL legend, having spent 26 seasons split between the Chicago Bears, Houston Oilers, and Oakland Raiders during his uniquely impressive career. In addition to playing quarterback, he also served as a kicker for many years.

NFL Stats @NFL_Stats Most INTs thrown in a Season



George Blanda - 42 (1962)

Vinny Testaverde - 35 (1988)

Frank Tripucka - 34 (1960)

John Hadl - 32 (1968)

Fran Tarkenton - 32 (1978) Most INTs thrown in a SeasonGeorge Blanda - 42 (1962)Vinny Testaverde - 35 (1988)Frank Tripucka - 34 (1960)John Hadl - 32 (1968)Fran Tarkenton - 32 (1978) https://t.co/XXHcYnbtot

Longevity is the biggest reason why George Blanda threw so many interceptions, but the Hall of Famers' decision-making is also a factor. He exceeded 20 interceptions in eight different seasons on his way to throwing the second-most interceptions of all time.

#1 - Brett Favre - 366 interceptions

Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre

Brett Favre spent the majority of his legendary career with the Green Bay Packers, where he became one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time. He set just about every passing record possible before retiring, including yards and touchdowns, while also winning three consecutive NFL MVP awards during his prime.

Brett Favre is also in a league of his own on the all-time interceptions list. He is the only player ever to exceed 300 interceptions during his career, and he did so with 66 interceptions. He threw 336 of those interceptions during the regular season, also the most of all time by 59 more than any other player. Only Tom Brady's 39 postseason interceptions are more than Favre's 30 in the playoffs.

