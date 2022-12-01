Through 12 weeks of the 2022 NFL season, we’ve seen some of the league’s best players putting on a show. Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa have all had excellent campaigns so far for their respective franchises.

However, not every starter in the league has had as much success as the aforementioned in 2022, and there is a legitimate argument for these players to be benched.

5 NFL starters who need to be benched

#5 - Jalen Mills

Indianapolis Colts v New England Patriots

The New England Patriots splashed out in 2021 by signing cornerback Jalen Mills from the Philadelphia Eagles on a four-year deal worth $21 million.

While the defense has been as excellent as ever, Mills has struggled.

In 2021, he surrendered a passer rating of 111.4 to opposing quarterbacks when targeted. He is ranked as one of the worst defensive backs in the NFL, according to PFF in 2022.

Mills is lucky that rookie Jack Jones and veteran Jonathan Jones are in excellent form to aid the former Eagle.

#4 - Andy Dalton

New Orleans Saints v San Francisco 49ers

The New Orleans Saints have continued to roll with Andy Dalton at quarterback, despite long-time starter Jameis Winston coming back from injury.

Dalton has been the starter for NOLA since week 6. He has passed for 14 touchdowns against seven interceptions.

His quarterback rating this year is just 50.8 according to ESPN, which ranks 20th in the NFL.

Surely putting Winston back in could be the shot in the arm the stagnant Saints offense desperately needs.

#3 - David Montgomery

Chicago Bears v Atlanta Falcons

Coming into the 2022 NFL season, David Montgomery was the clear lead back for the Chicago Bears.

However, after he went down with an injury, Khalil Herbert stepped up in Montgomery’s absence.

Herbert averaged 6.0 yards per carry before he himself went down injured.

This is way better than Montgomery’s 4.0 YPC, and many Bears fans are fed up with his mediocre play and want to see Herbert as the starter going forward.

#2 - Marcus Mariota

Atlanta Falcons v Washington Commanders

Many NFL fans were surprised when the Atlanta Falcons decided to roll with veteran Marcus Mariota at quarterback, instead of giving rookie Desmond Ridder a chance to start in the NFL.

While Mariota is arguably playing better than many expected, he has only passed for seven touchdowns in his last five games.

The Falcons have a chance at winning a terrible NFC South as they’re currently one game behind the Buccaneers, who are at 5-6.

Perhaps head coach Arthur Smith wants to keep an experienced veteran like Mariota in for the run-in, but it couldn’t hurt to see what Ridder can do, could it?

Detroit Lions v Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott took the league by storm when he was drafted back in 2016, making the Pro Bowl alongside fellow rookie Dak Prescott.

However, since then, Elliott’s play has gotten slightly worse over the years, and with the emergence of Tony Pollard, it’s time to bench Zeke.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made Elliott the highest-paid running back in the league when he handed him a six-year $90m contract back in 2019. He should be ruing this decision now though, as he’s been bettered by Pollard in almost all categories in 2022.

Despite having fewer carries, Pollard has more yards and more yards per carry than Elliott, and only one less touchdown than Zeke, who’s been used as the goal line back.

It’s time for Jerry Jones to swallow his pride and admit Pollard needs to be the starter going forward.

