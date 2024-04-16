5 NFL superstars who appeared on the TIME Magazine cover feat. Patrick Mahomes, Deion Sanders and more

TIME Magazine is one of the most popular magazines in the United States, and oftentimes, the magazine has had NFL players on the cover.

In their most recent addition, Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes was on the magazine, who profiled the three-time Super Bowl champion.

Mahomes is arguably the face of the NFL so him being profiled wasn't a surprise.

Five NFL superstars who appeared on the TIME Magazine cover

#5 Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes is the most recent NFL star to be on the TIME Magazine.

He was on the cover of the TIME 100 Most Influential People cover and was featured in the magazine. The feature goes in-depth on his career, choosing football over baseball, and much more.

#4 Deion Sanders

In 2023, Deion Sanders was on the cover of the magazine, as he was the coach of the Colorado Buffaloes.

Sanders was the talk of college football, as he started the year 3-0, including upsets over TCU and Nebraska. In the magazine, the article went in-depth on his life from his childhood to his NFL and MLB careers and then into coaching.

#3 Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick was on TIME magazine

Colin Kaepernick was on the cover of TIME Magazine in October 2016. He became a massive story in not just sports but the world, as he kneeled down during the national anthem.

The magazine was focused on Kaepernick kneeling during the national anthem and the statement the San Francisco 49ers quarterback was making.

#2 Jalen Hurts

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts graced the cover of Time’s Next 100 Rising Stars in September 2023.

The Rising Stars magazine gives an annual look at the rising leaders in health, climate, business, sports, the arts, and more, and Hurts graced the cover.

Hurts was the Eagles starting quarterback and had just led Philadelphia to the Super Bowl but lost to the Kansas City Chiefs.

#1 Joe Namath

New York Jets QB Joe Namath was on the cover of TIME Magazine during an Oct. 16, 1972 issue.

Namath was one of the top stars in the NFL at the time, winning the Super Bowl in 1969. Namath is in the Hall of Fame and is one of the top quarterbacks to play the game.

