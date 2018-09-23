Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 NFL team raps you may not remember

Darren Paltrowitz
EXPERT COLUMNIST
Top 5 / Top 10
17   //    23 Sep 2018, 22:31 IST

William Perry
NFL legend William "Refrigerator" Perry

In the 1980s, hip-hop was still a relatively new concept. Sure, there were plenty of hit hip-hop songs on the charts in the mid-1980s, but the genre itself was seen as a fad likely to pass. In turn, it was normal for celebrities and brands to release songs with rapping in it for novelty's sake.

When the NFL's Chicago Bears recorded and released "The Super Bowl Shuffle" in 1985, the song seemed to have been a wake-up call to sports franchises. Featuring dozens of Bears players rapping and/or singing, "The Super Bowl Shuffle" lasts almost 7 minutes and ultimately charted high on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The commercially-sold single would go on to sell over 500,000 copies, the song itself would earn a 1985 Grammy nomination, and furthermore, the song would go on to raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for charity.

In turn, the success of "The Super Bowl Shuffle" led to many other videos from other NFL teams. Unfortunately, none of those team songs has led to commemorative anniversary releases or high-profile teams the way that "The Super Bowl Shuttle" has; in 2014, Misfire Records released a "Shuffle" cover which included My Morning Jacket's Jim James and The Long Winters' John Roderick, comedians Tom Scharpling, Scott Aukerman, David Wain, Kyle Kinane and Dave Hill, and wrestler Colt Cabana.

Here are 5 other NFL team videos which you may not remember seeing for any number of reasons.

#1: Los Angeles Rams "Let's Ram It"

Presently, the Rams are a Los Angeles-based NFL team. This was also the case in the 1980s when the team recorded "Let's Ram It," although the group spent many years in St. Louis, Missouri.

The 1986 Los Angeles Rams won more games than it lost, but the team was not a Super Bowl-level roster. However, that did not stop these Rams from recording a "Super Bowl Shuffle"-esque novelty song and releasing it as a 12" single.

The song features 3 verses. Jackie Slater, Gary Jeter, Norwood Vann, Dennis Harrah and Nolan Cromwell take the first verse. Verse 2 includes David Hill, Jim Collins, Ron Brown and Tony Hunter. The final versus has Barry Redden, Carl Ekern, Johnnie Johnson, LeRoy Irving and Eric Dickerson.

To put it politely, "Let's Ram It" is full of double-entendres, even though it is supposed to be a family-friend track. If you like hip trusts, you will be in business.

Darren Paltrowitz
EXPERT COLUMNIST
Darren Paltrowitz is a New York resident with over 15 years of entertainment industry experience. He began working around the music business as a teenager, interning for the manager of his then-favorite band Superdrag. In the years following, he has worked with a wide array of artists including OK Go, They Might Be Giants, Mike Viola, Tracy Bonham, Loudness, Rachael Yamagata, and Amanda Palmer. Darren's writing has appeared in dozens of outlets including the New York Daily News, Inquisitr, The Daily Meal, The Hype Magazine, All Music Guide, Downtown Magazine, Guitar World, TheStreet.com, Format Magazine, Businessweek, The Improper, the L.A. Times, and the Jewish Journal. He is a member of the SATW and the IFWTWA organizations as a food and travel writer. Darren is also the host the recently-launched "Paltrocast With Darren Paltrowitz" podcast, as co-produced with PureGrainAudio.
