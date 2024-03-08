5 NFL teams that aced 2023 free agency signings feat. Buccaneers

The NFL free agency period offers all teams one of the best ways to improve their rosters during each offseason. While teams will always have somewhat of an idea about the player that they are getting when they sign them, it's never really known if it was a good move until looking back at it later on. Some signings fail to meet expectations, while others will exceed them.

Now that the 2023 NFL season is over, a full year of evidence exists about the players who signed with new teams during the free agency period last year. Here are five teams that absolutely nailed one of their signings during last offseason.

5 NFL teams that won in 2023 free agency

#1, David Montgomery to Lions

The Detroit Lions were tasked with replacing both of their running backs last year after losing D'Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams in free agency. They did so by drafting Jahmyr Gibbs and signing free agent running back David Montgomery. The veteran turned in the best season of his career with 1,132 total yards and 15 touchdowns, both career-highs.

#2, Jadeveon Clowney to Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens were one of the best defenses in the NFL last season by several different metrics, and bringing in Jadeveon Clowney was one of the reasons why. He helped to elevate their pass rush by recording 10 sacks and setting a career-high with 78 quarterback pressures.

#3, Baker Mayfield to Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had a monumental task last year in finding a new quarterback to replace Tom Brady, who announced his retirement. They made the controversial decision to bring in Baker Mayfield, who appeared to be severely regressing. Mayfield had a resurgence with the Buccaneers after being selected to the Pro Bowl and leading them to the second round of the NFL Playoffs.

#4, Jessie Bates III to Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons quietly ranked among the top-ten defenses in passing yards allowed per game last season. Adding Jessie Bates III during the free agency period certainly helped them get there. He was one of the best overall players in his position last year, as demonstrated by his selection to the NFL All-Pro team.

#5, DeAndre Hopkins to Titans

The Tennessee Titans desperately needed help at their wide receiver position last year after trading away A.J. Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles. They ended up signing DeAndre Hopkins, who turned out to be one of the few bright spots in their struggling offense. The veteran recorded the eighth season of his career with more than 1,000 receiving yards.