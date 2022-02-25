5 NFL teams with the cap space to pull off Aaron Rodgers trade

Aaron Rodgers requested a trade prior to the 2021 NFL season and even threatened to sit out if the Green Bay Packers didn't cooperate. They didn't trade him and he ultimately ended up coming back to play, but he could be looking to be traded once again during the 2022 offseason. If the Packers decide to move him, here are five potential landing spots who can afford his $27.5 million contract right now.

#1 - Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos have been most closely associated with trade rumors involving Aaron Rodgers. Their roster is built to win now, but they are just missing a quarterback. Rodgers would make them instant Super Bowl contenders. They also recently signed Nathaniel Hackett as their head coach, who was recently Rodgers' offensive coordinator in Green Bay.

#2 - Indianapolis Colts

There have been multiple reports that the Indianapolis Colts might be looking to move on from Carson Wentz during the 2022 NFL offseason after they failed to make the playoffs last year. Rodgers would be a massive upgrade from Wentz, transforming the Colts from playoff contenders to Super Bowl contenders.

