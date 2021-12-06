5 NFL teams most likely to benefit from increased salary cap in 2022 season

The salary cap for most teams in the 2020 and 2021 seasons took some adjusting. The total cap space was altered in the event that there wouldn't be a full season due to Covid-19 concerns.

The total salary cap for teams this season was $182.5 million dollars, which is down from $198.2 million dollars in 2020. There are reports that suggest the new cap will be raised to $208.2 million for the 2022 season.

This increase will be incredibly beneficial for teams that need to retain their superstar players, while also being able to spend a bit in free agency.

Here are five teams that benefit the most from the increased salary cap:

Which NFL team will benefit the most from the new salary cap?

#5 - Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins were already going to be the team with the most projected salary cap in 2022, but with the increase, they have now secured the top spot. With the new $208 million dollar cap space, the Dolphins will have a reported $77 million in cap space. These numbers come from overthecap.com.

Dolphin Nation @Dolphin_Nation The Dolphins projected to have nine draft picks in 2022, including a top-10 selection and two more first-round picks in 2023. And they are projected to have the most cap space in the NFL (more than $93 million) this offseason.👀🐬



Via ESPN The Dolphins projected to have nine draft picks in 2022, including a top-10 selection and two more first-round picks in 2023. And they are projected to have the most cap space in the NFL (more than $93 million) this offseason.👀🐬Via ESPN https://t.co/0kadkqHY4r

The Dolphins were a bit costly with their draft picks in 2021, and will now be without their own first-round pick, but take in the 49ers. However, they will have the biggest salary cap to shore up the team in free agency. They will need an established run game and a better offensive line next season.

#4 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have one of the most stacked teams in the entire league, and their contracts are nothing short of massive. Tom Brady, Antonio Brown, Rob Gronkowski, Ndamuong Suh, and Chris Godwin all have their contracts 100% guaranteed, so paying their salary every season is nothing cheap.

With the new increase, even handling all these contracts, the Bucs will still retain over $32 million in cap space. Their contracts have a hefty $178 million of their salary cap, but they can still make moves to ensure they can still retain their Super Bowl team.

Also Read Article Continues below

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar