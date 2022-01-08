5 times an NFL team made the playoffs with a losing record

The countdown to the NFL playoffs is in its final stages. In fact, most would assert that postseason proceedings begin this week, with several teams engaged in win-or-go-home situations (primarily the Sunday night finale between the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers).

The expansion of the NFL playoffs to four rounds has left an interesting wrinkle in the sense that teams who probably would've been eliminated by now, remain alive and kicking for one of the three playoff spots still available.

Those teams at the cusp of the playoff picture (i.e. the Baltimore Ravens and New Orleans Saints who own matching 8-8 records) have gotten SK thinking...

Which NFL teams have reached the playoffs with a losing record?

On January 8, 1983 the Los Angeles Raiders sacked the Browns 27-10 @ the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Cleveland's HC Sam Rutigliano had only 2 career playoff appearances and both were defeats to the Silver & Black.

-1982 Cleveland Browns (4-5)

The NFL's strike-shortened 1982 season featured an expanded 16-team, a NBA/NHL-style playoff that afforded some mediocre teams a chance at success. Despite issues at the quarterback spot (a season long battle between Paul McDonald and Brian Sipe), Cleveland emerged victorious in a three-team tiebreaker with Buffalo and Seattle for the final AFC spot.

Facing off against the Los Angeles Raiders in the first round, Cleveland kept things respectable to the tune of a 13-10 halftime deficit. However, they were unable to overcome a 510-yard outing from their hosts, who changed the course of the game by forcing a Charles White fumble 14 yards from the end zone.

Despite the Browns' mediocrity that season, 1982's third overall pick Chip Banks won the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year Award in Cleveland.

Lions helmets seen in 2014 (Photo: Getty)

-1982 Detroit Lions (4-5)

So topsy-turvy was the 1982 season that not one, but two teams reached the NFL playoffs with a losing record: the NFC's eighth seed was likewise occupied by a 4-5 team, as the Lions ended an 11-year playoff drought by winning another three-team tiebreaker (which booted the Saints and New York Giants).

Alas for Detroit, they proved to be no match for the eventual Super Bowl champion Washington Redskins, who forced five Motor City turnovers en route to a 31-7 victory.

-2010 Seattle Seahawks (7-9)

The Seahawks became the first losing team to qualify for the playoffs in a "full" NFL season. Seattle took advantage of a dreadful NFC West to secure a fourth-seed berth and the home game that came with it. The Seahawks would set further history in that contest by becoming the first losing team to win a playoff game, topping the defending champion Saints by a final score of 41-36.

The game's defining highlight has become a staple of Wild Card weekend broadcasts, as Marshawn Lynch sealed the deal with an electrifying 67-yard rushing touchdown run that saw him break several tackles en route to the end zone.

It was a play that would eventually become known as the "Beast Quake", referencing Lynch's "Beast Mode" identity. As well as monitoring stations around what was then known as Qwest Field, picking up seismic activity from the stadium during the score. Thus cementing Seahawks fans' status as among the loudest in the NFL.

However, reality came Seattle's way a week later, as they were knocked out by the Chicago Bears in the divisional round a week later.

