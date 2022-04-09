5 NFL teams that could potentially take a chance on Colin Kaepernick

It's 2022 and Colin Kaepernick is still in the process of making an NFL comeback.

Kaepernick was granted a throwing session at a Michigan Wolverines spring game. He threw to NFL free agents and is once again creating buzz and rumors within the league.

The NFL Draft is set to take place at the end of the month and many teams might not take a chance on him until after the draft. Any team that misses out on getting their quarterback through the draft could be in the pool of suitors for Kaepernick.

5 NFL teams who could look at QB Colin Kaepernick for 2022

#1 - Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks made the list for several reasons. One is that Pete Carroll recently spoke with Colin Kaepernick in the offseason, although no deal was made. The other is that they currently don't have a solid starter on the roster.

With Russell Wilson now on the Denver Broncos, that leaves Drew Lock and Geno Smith, who might be unavailable with a DUI charge. Lock seems to have the support of the locker room behind him, but he hasn't won the starting job yet.

bookies.com/nfl/picks/coli… Colin Kaepernick 2022 Odds:Seattle Seahawks +650Baltimore Ravens +750Carolina Panthers +800Detroit Lions +1050Kansas City Chiefs +1200The Field +3000No Team -200Analysis @bookies Colin Kaepernick 2022 Odds:Seattle Seahawks +650Baltimore Ravens +750Carolina Panthers +800Detroit Lions +1050Kansas City Chiefs +1200The Field +3000No Team -200⏬Analysis @bookies ⏬ bookies.com/nfl/picks/coli…

The Seahawks also have the best odds of having him on their roster in 2022, at +650. The only better odds are -200, but that's for Kaepernick not playing on a team this season.

#2 - Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson is a former MVP quarterback for the Baltimore Ravens, so what puts them in the running? Colin Kaepernick has stated that he is willing to play as a backup quarterback and the Ravens could end up in a contract dispute with Jackson.

Tyler Huntley is the only other quarterback on the roster, but Kaepernick could make a good insurance policy if they can't reach a deal with Lamar.

Game 7 @game7__



itsgame7.com/real-reason-la… The real reason Lamar Jackson is refusing to sign a new deal with the Ravens. The real reason Lamar Jackson is refusing to sign a new deal with the Ravens. itsgame7.com/real-reason-la…

Baltimore has the second-best odds behind Seattle at +750. But Kaepernick would have to truly be at peace with not being a starter.

#3 - Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers are rumored to be taking a quarterback early in the first round. If that is the case, Carolina won't fall out of the running for Kaepernick.

Sam Darnold and PJ Walker are the only active quarterbacks on the roster, but there could end up being a position battle between Walker, Darnold, Kaepernick, and the drafted rookie.

Jeremy Igo @CarolinaHuddle There is zero risk in signing Kaepernick.



At worst he doesn't make the team. At best the Panthers could be the vessel for one of the greatest comeback stories in NFL history.



Is it the right thing to do? Yes.



Will they? Of course not. There is zero risk in signing Kaepernick. At worst he doesn't make the team. At best the Panthers could be the vessel for one of the greatest comeback stories in NFL history. Is it the right thing to do? Yes.Will they? Of course not.

You can't put it past Matt Rhule to go that route, especially when their odds of signing him are +800.

#4 - Detroit Lions

Jared Goff played admirably last season, but the Detroit Lions are finally building up their offense and need a capable quarterback to lead it. The Lions have four quarterbacks on the depth chart, but none of them are guaranteed to make the final roster.

John Niyo @JohnNiyo Not a surprise, but the Lions' pro scouting department is represented here at Michigan's spring game, where Colin Kaepernick - at the invitation of his former NFL coach, Jim Harbaugh - will have a throwing exhibition at halftime. Not a surprise, but the Lions' pro scouting department is represented here at Michigan's spring game, where Colin Kaepernick - at the invitation of his former NFL coach, Jim Harbaugh - will have a throwing exhibition at halftime.

Unlike Carolina, drafting a top rookie quarterback could knock the Lions out of contention for Colin Kaepernick. Unless there are several trades and Detroit misses out on a rookie, they are a longshot to sign Kaepernick at +1050 odds.

#5 - Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs have the fifth-best odds at +1200, but they seem like extreme long shots.

Sure, Patrick Mahomes needs a better backup behind him, but there are a few other teams that come to mind for Colin Kaepernick before the Chiefs, including the Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Jets, and maybe even the Houston Texans.

Arrowhead Pride @ArrowheadPride Arrowheadlines: Kansas City named the top potential landing spot for Colin Kaepernick arrowheadpride.com/2022/4/2/23007… Arrowheadlines: Kansas City named the top potential landing spot for Colin Kaepernick arrowheadpride.com/2022/4/2/23007…

Nonetheless, Kaepernick could be able to fill in if needed and could play the offense similar to how Mahomes does.

