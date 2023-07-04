5 NFL teams primed to clinch the AFC in 2023 season

The 2023 season is still two months away, but playoff and seeding predictions are already being made.

Last year, Patrick Mahomes stood tall over the league, as the AFC West champions secured their second Super Bowl title in four seasons. However, the conference as a whole has been on the receiving end of major offseason move, from Odell Beckham Jr.'s return with the Ravens to Aaron Rodgers' exodus to the New York Jets.

However, there can be only one winner of the AFC, and only these five teams have the right tools to contend for the crown.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

5. Miami Dolphins

Jalen Ramsey is the Miami Dolphins' star acquisition of the 2023 seson

Last year, the Miami Dolphins experienced a renaissance under first-year head coach Mike McDaniel. Led by Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill, they reentered the playoffs for the first time since 2016, but lost 31-34 at the divisional rival Buffalo Bills.

The offseason was highlighted by the trade for elite cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who will form a top-tier secondary with fellow Pro Bowler Xavier Howard and safeties DeShon Elliott and Jevon Holland. The team has also splurged on additional protection for Tagovailoa in the form of former Jets Dan Feeney and Cedric Ogbuehi, who will join Pro Bowler Terron Armstead in freeing up Hill, Jaylen Waddle, and Braxton Berrios for catches and Raheem Mostert and Devon Achane for rushes. McDaniel and general manager Chris Grier hope these splurges will give the Dolphins their first AFC top seed since the Dan Marino days.

4. Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills will look to go beyond dominating the AFC East

The Buffalo Bills have been the lords of the AFC East since Tom Brady left for Tampa Bay, but they have so far failed to convert that into their first ever Lombardi Trophy. But it could all change this year

Despite reports of a rift between them, the quarterback-wide receiver duo of Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs are still among the best in the league, and Gabe Davis and tight end Dawson Knox have also emerged as prolific secondary options. On the other side of the ball, Von Miller and Matt Milano are still among the league's top linebackers, and they are complemented by a world-class secondary led by safeties Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde.

3. Baltimore Ravens

Odell Beckham Jr. provides a massive upgrade to Lamar Jackson's passing ability

Odell Beckham Jr. is coming back soon, and the AFC could be feeling it now.

The Super Bowl LVI winner headlined a very memorable offseason for the Ravens, who spent most of it finding their star quarterback Lamar Jackson an extension. To appease him, they added Beckham to an already stacked receiving corps featuring Nelson Agholor, Devin Duvernay, Rashod Bateman, and tight end Mark Andrews.

And that is just the aerial game. They also have JK Dobbins and Gus Edwards on the ground, with fullback Patrick Ricard playing a supporting role. And on defense, linebacker Roquan Smith and cornerback Marlon Humphrey have emerged as potential franchise contributors.

2. Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals are aiming to do better than the top of the AFC North

A second straight Super Bowl appearance was not meant to be for the Cincinnati Bengals last year, as the Kansas City Chiefs avenged their 2021-22 AFC Championship Game defeat courtesy of Harrison Butker.

But heading into the penultimate year of his contract, Joe Burrow still has a top-tier offensive corps led by breakout star receiver Ja'Marr Chase. He also now has elite protection in the form of Super Bowl-winning former Chiefs tackle Orlando Brown Jr., who has already incited a potential rivalry with comments about his former team.

On the defensive side, Trey Hendrickson and Sam Hubbard are expected to pick up the captaincy from safeties Jessie Bates III and Vonn Bell who have left for NFC South teams. Jalen Davis will now head a revamped secondary bolstered by Nick Scott and Michael Thomas.

1. Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs are still the team to beat on the AFC

Speaking of the Kansas City Chiefs, they still have the AFC's best roster by a wide margin.

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are the undisputed leaders of Andy Reid's team, but other pieces emerged in the 2022 season, like running back Isiah Pacheco; wide receivers Marquez Valdes-Scantling Kadarius Toney, and Skyy Moore; defenders Chris Jones, Nick Bolton, and L'Jarius Sneed; and kicker Harrison Butker. Together, they could be the first team since the 2020 schedule expansion to go unbeaten - unless the Philadelphia Eagles get the better of them on Monday Night Football in November.

Poll : 0 votes