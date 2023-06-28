The Cincinnati Bengals are looking to declare war on the Kansas City Chiefs, but Nick Wright thinks it is a bad idea.

Ever since Joe Burrow declared Patrick Mahomes the NFL's best player, his teammates have aggravated the rivalry between the two teams, with wideout JaMarr Chase famously responding, "Pat who?" But speaking on FS1's First Things First, Wright warned the Bengals to turn down the trash talk:

"Joe Burrow has been smart. (He) understands what the Arrowhead Invitational is. (He) understands who the king of the league is... But his teammates won't stop talking. There was JaMarr Chase, and now (there's) that Pro Bowl left tackle. Did you see what he said?"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jordan Foote @footenoted Orlando Brown Jr. on blocking for Joe Burrow:



“Now, as opposed to having to play in a lot more space with guys on my edge, guys have got to rush through me because Joe isn’t necessarily at 12-1/2 or 13 yards on certain drops. He’s going to be at 7-1/2 getting the ball out.” Orlando Brown Jr. on blocking for Joe Burrow:“Now, as opposed to having to play in a lot more space with guys on my edge, guys have got to rush through me because Joe isn’t necessarily at 12-1/2 or 13 yards on certain drops. He’s going to be at 7-1/2 getting the ball out.”

"You know what that sounded like to me? A shot at Patrick Mahomes. What about (Mahomes' personal trainer) Bobby Stroupe? He replied, 'Okay,' meaning, 'Put it on the board.'

"Do you not see how ridiculous it is... How foolish it is? ...Now these foolish, foolish Bengals won't stop giving them more ammo. It's such a bad strategy."

An analysis of the Cincinnati Bengals' roster moves in 2023

The biggest story when the Bengals visit the Chiefs on New Year's Eve is obviously Orlando Brown Jr.'s defection. Having been part of a Kansas City offensive line that held the Philadelphia Eagles to zero sacks on a hobbling Patrick Mahomes, he brings his championship-caliber expertise to a Cincinnati team that has been seeking elite protection for Joe Burrow. But he is not the only focal point of the team to look out for this upcoming season.

On the other side of the ball, the Bengals will look to lean on defensive ends Trey Hendrickson and Sam Hubbard, the latter of whom has garnered more national attention ever since the "Fumble in the Jungle" - his record-breaking 98-yard fumble return touchdown off of Baltimore Ravens backup quarterback Tyler Huntley.

However, they have lost some key pieces as well. A pair of safeties have fled to NFC South teams - Jessie Bates III (Atlanta Falcons) and Vonn Bell (Carolina Panthers), and their replacements, rookie Jordan Battle and former Super Bowl champion Nick Scott, have big roles to fill. On the other side of the ball, former starting tight end Hayden Hurst has also left for the Panthers, leaving either Irv Smith Jr. or a fully-recovered Andy Sample to take the reins.

Poll : 0 votes