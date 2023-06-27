Orlando Brown Jr.'s net worth: Exploring the Bengals OT's contract details

Orlando Brown Jr. signed a four-year, $64 million contract with the Cincinnati Bengals this offseason. This lucrative agreement includes $31.1 million guaranteed.

In 2023, Brown's compensation package comprises a base salary of $1.5 million, a signing bonus of $31.1 million, and an additional workout bonus of $375,000. Brown's cap hit is calculated at $10.354 million and the contract stipulates a dead cap value of $31.1 million.

Orlando Brown Jr. has an estimated net worth of $2.7 million, primarily stemming from his career in the NFL. With five seasons already under his belt, Brown's earnings to date amount to an impressive $23.5 million (via Spotrac).

Orlando Brown Jr.'s college and NFL career

Super Bowl LVII Opening Night presented by Fast Twitch

From 2015 to 2017, Orlando Brown Jr. showcased his talents as a member of the Oklahoma Sooners, earning two All-American honors and three All-Big 12 selections.

Following an impressive junior year, he entered the 2018 NFL draft and was chosen in the third round by the Baltimore Ravens.

Over the course of three seasons with the Ravens, Brown established himself as a starting right tackle. His dominant presence and stellar performance garnered recognition from fans and experts alike.

However, in 2021, he was traded to the Kansas City Chiefs, where he continued to play until last year.

Kansas City traded their 2021 first-round, third-round, and fourth-round picks and their 2022 fifth-round pick. They received Brown, a 2021 second-round pick (58th), and a 2022 sixth-round pick.

In the 2022 season, Brown demonstrated exceptional proficiency in pass protection, conceding only four sacks out of 893 pass-blocking snaps. His outstanding performances reached their pinnacle during the latter part of the season, spanning from Week 11 to the Super Bowl.

During this period, Brown attained an impressive overall grade of 79.0, ranking him among the top 12 players in his position. Additionally, his pass-blocking grade of 85.5 further solidified his excellence in safeguarding the quarterback.

However, the 2023 season brought about another noteworthy change for Orlando Brown Jr., who signed for the Bengals as an unrestricted free agent. Brown provides the Bengals with a seasoned pass protector with playoff expertise, fresh off a Super Bowl victory as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs.

