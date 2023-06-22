What happened to Chuck Clark? Jets suffer major blow in torrid start to Aaron Rodgers era

During the 2023 offseason, the Baltimore Ravens traded safety Chuck Clark to the New York Jets. Unfortunately, Clark's time with the Jets has taken a devastating turn before the regular season even began.

Reports surfaced, indicating that he has suffered a serious knee injury during practice, potentially ending his year prematurely. This is particularly unfortunate for Clark, considering his reputation for durability throughout his career.

The injury dealt a significant blow to the Jets' defense before the start of training camp. Clark, who was expected to start alongside Jordan Whitehead, has been ruled out for the entire season because of a torn ACL, according to multiple sources.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The news of his injury was confirmed after further testing after he sought a second opinion on his knee.

Chuck Clark had been a key player for the Ravens since being drafted in 2017 and had several successful seasons with the team. However, he became dissatisfied with his role and requested a trade, which the Ravens eventually granted.

The Jets, who had acquired him in the trade and were hoping to rely on his skills and experience, would undoubtedly feel his absence.

Rich Cimini @RichCimini Jets S Chuck Clark suffered a potentially serious knee injury in practice, a source confirms (as @ZackBlatt reported). This explains the Adrian Amos addition. Clark will get a second opinion. Brutal break. Has played 1,200+ consecutive defensive snaps, dating to 2021. #Jets Jets S Chuck Clark suffered a potentially serious knee injury in practice, a source confirms (as @ZackBlatt reported). This explains the Adrian Amos addition. Clark will get a second opinion. Brutal break. Has played 1,200+ consecutive defensive snaps, dating to 2021. #Jets

In response to the unfortunate injury, the Jets swiftly moved to address their safety depth by signing veteran Adrian Amos for a one-year contract. This signing aimed to mitigate the impact of Clark's absence and provide additional support to the team's defensive unit.

Interestingly, in the same offseason, the Green Bay Packers also traded their star quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, to the Jets. This added another prominent name to the Jets' roster and generated excitement among fans.

However, Clark's injury served as a significant setback to their aspirations for the upcoming season.

You might also like - Who is Ness Mugrabi? Meet NFL’s youngest agent responsible for $50 million Xavien Howard contract

Chuck Clark contract breakdown: How much will Jets safety earn in 2023?

Washington Commanders v Baltimore Ravens

Chuck Clark, the talented safety who previously played for the Baltimore Ravens, signed a noteworthy contract extension with the Ravens on February 10, 2020.

The three-year deal was valued at $15.3 million, with various components to consider. Clark received a substantial signing bonus of $5,500,000, ensuring a significant upfront payment. Moreover, the contract included $10,000,000 in guaranteed money, offering Clark financial security.

For the 2023 season, Clark is set to earn a base salary of $2,478,235, reflecting his contribution and value to the New York Jets.

In addition to the base salary, he will receive a roster bonus of $1,161,765 and an incentive bonus of $500,000, which provides an opportunity for Clark to earn extra compensation based on specific performance criteria.

Considering the financial implications, Clark's contract will have a cap hit of $4,140,000 for the Jets in the 2023 season. This means that his salary will contribute to the team's overall salary cap.

On the other hand, the dead cap value associated with Clark's contract is $661,765, which shows the amount that would count against the Jets' salary cap if they were to release him.

Poll : 0 votes