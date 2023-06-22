Who is Ness Mugrabi? Meet NFL’s youngest agent responsible for $50 million Xavien Howard contract

In the thrilling world of the NFL, the fate of players goes beyond the field. In this arena of high-stakes negotiations and career-defining decisions, one name stands out among the crowd: Ness Mugrabi.

At just 22 years old, Mugrabi made history as the youngest licensed NFL agent, carving his path as a rising star in a realm dominated by seasoned veterans.

Mugrabi's journey began in 2021, when he fearlessly tackled the certification exam, earning his stripes and officially joining the ranks of NFL agents.

With a dynamic client list that seems to grow by the minute, Ness Mugrabi has swiftly garnered a reputation that echoes through the league's corridors, leaving both players and teams in awe of his skills.

What sets Ness Mugrabi apart from the pack?

It's his uncanny ability to maneuver through the intricate web of negotiations and come out on top. Like a master chess player, he strategically maps out each move, leveraging his clients' talents to secure astounding deals.

Take, for instance, the exhilarating saga of Cameron Sutton's jaw-dropping $33 million contract with the Detroit Lions this past offseason.

But that's not the only triumph in Mugrabi's playbook. DeMarcus Walker's $21 million deal with the Chicago Bears stands as another testament to Mugrabi's prowess. And let's not forget the mind-boggling $50 million contract inked by Xavien Howard under Mugrabi's guidance.

Xavien Howard's $50 million contract with Miami Dolphins

Las Vegas Raiders v Miami Dolphins

In a groundbreaking move, NFL agent Ness Mugrabi orchestrated a historic five-year contract extension between veteran cornerback Xavien Howard and the Miami Dolphins.

The deal, reportedly valued at $50 million in new money, consolidates Howard's future with the team until the 2026 season. With an average annual value of $25.3 million, Howard now holds the title of the highest-paid cornerback in the league.

However, a closer look reveals that the figure includes the entirety of the five-year contract, resulting in an average of approximately $18 million per year.

Mugrabi's negotiation skills and strategic finesse played a pivotal role in securing this remarkable agreement, elevating Howard's status and ensuring the Dolphins have a cornerstone player for years to come.

Uncovering the motivation behind Mugrabi's stardom

In a momentous tour of the Dolphins' stadium, a 12-year-old Orthodox Jewish boy named Ness Mugrabi from Brooklyn set his sights on a colossal ambition: conquering the NFL world. The experience immersed him in the inner workings of an NFL team, leaving an indelible mark on his young mind.

Driven by an unwavering passion, Mugrabi's determination led him to intern for renowned NFL agent David Canter at the tender age of 17. Listening in on high-stakes contract negotiations with seasoned general managers, he quickly earned their respect.

By 18, Ness Mugrabi had risen to become vice president of Canter's DEC Management agency, proving his mettle and defying expectations. At just 19 years old, he confidently managed day-to-day operations in Canter's absence, a testament to his unyielding confidence and capabilities.

