Ranking new NFL uniforms for 2023

The upcoming NFL season is set to bring some exciting changes to the field. While we may still be over three months away from kickoff, the anticipation is already building as several teams prepare to unveil fresh new looks.

Whether it's a complete uniform overhaul, the revival of beloved throwbacks or the introduction of sleek helmets, the fashion game in the NFL is about to level up.

With at least 10 teams embracing the winds of change, the gridiron is bound to showcase a diverse array of styles. From the East Coast to the West Coast, franchises are gearing up to make a visual impact that will leave fans buzzing.

Some teams have already confirmed their revamped uniforms, while others have tantalizing rumors swirling around them. The excitement is palpable.

One trend that has caught fire this offseason is the resurgence of throwback uniforms. Nostalgia is in the air as storied franchises like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Philadelphia Eagles pay homage to their rich histories with the return of classic designs. It's a celebration of tradition, uniting fans both old and new in a shared love for the game.

Join us as we embark on a thrilling journey to rank the top three new NFL uniforms that have already been confirmed.

#3 Arizona Cardinals

Exciting times lie ahead for the Arizona Cardinals as they gear up to unveil a fresh look for the upcoming season.

For the first time in nearly two decades, the Cardinals are shedding their old uniforms and embracing a brand new design. The long-awaited reveal took place in April, putting an end to days of anticipation and social media buzz.

The new uniforms bring a clean and simplistic approach, offering a fresh take on the Cardinals' traditional jerseys.

Fans can expect to see vibrant red home jerseys, crisp white away jerseys and a stylish black alternate uniform. Additionally, subtle modifications have been made to the helmet design, adding a touch of modernity to complete the overall aesthetic.

#2 Philadelphia Eagles

A wave of nostalgia is about to sweep over Philadelphia. After years of anticipation and fervent pleas from devoted supporters, the Philadelphia Eagles have officially answered the call.

On March 29, the team made a long-awaited announcement that sent social media into a frenzy. The iconic Kelly Green jerseys from the '80s and '90s are set to make a triumphant return as an alternate uniform for the upcoming 2023 NFL season.

Pat Gallen @PatGallenCBS3 Jeffrey Lurie on the Eagles bringing back the Kelly Green uniforms and helmets.

In a twist of fate, the timing couldn't be more perfect. Until recently, the NFL only permitted teams to have a single helmet color, limiting the Eagles' ability to fully embrace the Kelly Green throwbacks.

However, with the league's rule change, the stage is now set for an authentic revival of Eagles history.

Team owner Jeffrey Lurie, who has expressed his desire to present the Kelly Green jerseys in their full glory, understood that the aesthetics had to be just right. The combination of Kelly Green jerseys with midnight green helmets simply wouldn't have done justice to the cherished tradition.

#1 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates in their creamsicle uniform

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are bringing back a fan-favorite and iconic uniform style. Throughout their history, the Buccaneers have sported a range of jerseys, but none have achieved the legendary status of the creamsicles.

These vibrant orange and white uniforms, which graced the field from 1976 to 1997, are widely regarded as some of the best in NFL history.

The excitement reached fever pitch when the official NFL account recently tweeted an image of Mike Evans donning the creamsicle uniform, accompanied by the tantalizing caption, "coming soon."

In 2017, the Buccaneers gave fans a taste of nostalgia by donning the creamsicles for a throwback game against the Detroit Lions. The response was overwhelming, with a sold-out stadium and fans basking in the joy of seeing their team in those cherished old uniforms. Since then, the clamor to bring back the creamsicles has only grown stronger.

This year, the wait is finally over. In Week 5 of the 2023 season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will proudly showcase the legendary creamsicle jerseys once again.

As they host the Detroit Lions in a highly anticipated matchup, fans around the world will witness this iconic return.

However, there is a tinge of disappointment for some as they realize that this year's alternate uniforms won't grace the frame of the legendary Tom Brady.

