5 NFL teams primed to clinch the NFC in 2023 season ft. Cowboys

There is already a lest of teams that can clinch the American Football Conference (AFC) in 2023. Now it is the turn of the National Football Conference (NFC) to shine.

Last year, the Philadelphia Eagles utterly dominated the conference with the most well-rounded roster in the entire league, boasting Pro Bowlers and high-quality performers in every aspect, from quarterback all the way down to special teams. However, it also puts a massive target on their backs, as the rest of the field looks to take the next step upwards.

But only one can reign supreme in this conference, and only these five teams are well-staffed enough to achieve that goal.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

5. Minnesota Vikings

Dalvin Cook represents a major loss for the Minnesota Vikings

Last year, the Minnesota Vikings clinched the NFC North title at 13-4, but upon closer inspection, that record is not that impressive: only two of those wins came by more than one score, and all their losses were by at least two scores. They also had to come back from an 0-33 deficit against the normally hapless Indianapolis Colts in Week 15, the biggest overturned lead in NFL history.

And their roster, especially their offense, has now taken a sizable hit. A pair of former Pro Bowlers in wide receiver Adam Thielen and running back Dalvin Cook are gone, with the former joining Bryce Young and the burgeoning Carolina Panthers. This leaves an aging Kirk Cousins with only Justin Jefferson and TJ Hockenson as his credible offensive options.

4. Detroit Lions

For the first time since the days of Barry Sanders, the Detroit Lions are favorites to win the NFC North

The Detroit Lions last made the playoffs in 2016-17. They last won the NFC North in 1993-94. Both droughts could dramatically end this year, and then some.

Notwithstanding the gambling scandal involving some players, the Lions have a stacked roster led by arguably the division's new best quarterback in Jared Goff, who has looked reborn since joining in 2021 via trade from the Los Angeles Rams. Newcomers David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs could form a fearsome running back tandem, while wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown looks to continue his newfound Pro Bowl form in tandem with Marvin Jones. And they will have Pro Bowl offensive linemen Penei Sewell and Frank Ragnow to thank for the offensive opportunities.

The defense has also taken a step forward, with defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez looking to build on their All-Rookie performances. And CJ Gardner-Johnson and Emmanuel Moseley, whose former teams were in the NFC Championship Game, will bolster a secondary that already has Will Harris and Tracy Walker.

3. San Francisco 49ers

The competition between Brock Purdy and Trey Lance could hurt the San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers are, without a doubt, still the best football team in the Pacific Coast. However, an emerging quarterback controversy could hurt their chances of making it deep in the playoffs unless resolved.

Brock Purdy and Trey Lance are alpha males who will not settle for being each other's backup, especially when it means not getting to provide scoring opportunities for Christin McCaffrey, Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel, and George Kittle, with Trent Williams paving the way.

The defensive side is much more stable, with Pro Bowlers Nick Bosa, Fred Warner, and Talanoa Hufanga manning every area, and it could be the glue that keeps this team together midst turmoil in the offense.

2. Dallas Cowboys

Dak Prescott, Tony Pollard, and CeeDee Lamb could be the Dallas Cowboys' new Triplets

Remember when Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith, and Michael Irvin ruled the NFL in the 1990s? Around thirty years later, a new group of offensive weapons could do the same.

Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, and CeeDee Lamb were among the most potent offensive trios in the NFL up until this season. But even with Elliott gone, Tony Pollard has seamlessly assumed his role as the new bruiser in the group. And they can thank the likes of Zack Martin and Tyler Biadasz for paving the way just as Aikman and company thanked the "Great Wall of Dallas".

Over on defense, Stephon Gilmore is tipped to create an elite cornerback duo with Trevon Diggs. The areas in front are also well-staffed, featuring Pro Bowlers DeMarcus Lawrence, Micah Parsons, and Leighton Vander Esch.

1. Philadelphia Eagles

Howie Roseman may have just given the Philadelphia Eagles the first 17-0 squad in NFL history

The last team to go unbeaten in the regular season was the 2007-08 New England Patriots. Sixteen years later, a former Super Bowl opponent could achieve the same feat.

It is no secret that the Philadelphia Eagles have the most stacked roster in the NFL right now. Jalen Hurts is one of the best quarterbacks in the league, with a potent arsenal of playmakers like AJ Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Dallas Goedert; and he also has sturdy protection in the likes of Jason Kelce, Landon Dickerson, and Lane Johnson.

And the defense? It is now even more terrifying with the addition of Jalen Carter, who joins Pro Bowlers Fletcher Cox, Brandon Graham, and Josh Sweat in the trenches. In the middle and back are linebacker Haason Reddick and cornerbacks Darius Slay, and James Bradberry, who both individually and collectively can make passing a nightmare.

Poll : 0 votes