5 NFL teams who will make the 2025 playoffs after missing out in 2024 ft. Cowboys

The NFL Playoffs feature 14 teams each year, including seven from each conference. Each season always has a set of teams that missed out on the postseason in the year before but bounce back to get into the bracket. Here are five examples of teams thay may be in the playoffs for the 2025 NFL season, despite not being there last year.

5 teams who should make 2025 NFL Playoffs after mssing last year's postseason

2025 NFL Playoffs

#1 - San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers shockingly missed the postseason last year after making it all the way to the Super Bowl in the season before. Some of that can be explained by their long list of injuries, including Christian McCaffrey, the former Offensive Player of the Year. They appear to be in solid spot to bounce back this season if they are healthy, especially after locking in Brock Purdy to a long-term contract extension.

#2 - Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears could be the biggest breakout team of thr 2025 NFL season based on their overall potential. Caleb Williams could take a step forward in his second season with the team, especially after being paired with highly-respected offensive mind Ben Johnson, who they signed as their new head coach during the offseason. They have a ton of talent to work with and could be a sleeper team this year.

#3 - Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys were derailed last year when Dak Prescott suffered a season-ending injury. They were unable to overcome the massive loss, but with their quarterback expected to be fully healthy and ready to go for Week 1, they are a prime bounce-back candidate. They made it to the postseason in each of the three years prior to his most recent injury.

#4 - Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars have missed out on the playoffs in each of the past two seasons after making it there and advancing to the second round in the year before. Trevor Lawrence has been extrmeely inconsistent during his career so far, but could be in line for a strong season with the emergence of Brian Thomas Jr. and addition of Travis Hunter. He also has the luxury of playing in one of the weakest overall divisions in the NFL.

#5 - Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals missed the playoffs last year, despite their offensive dominance. Joe Burrow had one of the best statistical seasons of any quarterback in the NFL and Ja'Marr Chase toppeed just about every receiving category. Burrow has a 5-2 career record in the postseason, including a Super Bowl appearance, co he is dangerous if he gets there.

