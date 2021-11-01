5 NFL trades that fans want to see before trade deadline

The November 2 NFL trade deadline is fast approaching, and time is running out for teams to make their moves.

Fan bases are getting impatient as they seek to get that one last missing piece in their team that they believe will change the course of their season. As the clock winds down towards the trade deadline, we look at some moves that fans would love to see happen.

Trades in focus before the NFL trade deadline

#1 - Xavien Howard, CB, Miami Dolphins to Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers are as short in their secondary as anyone else. They have both Jaire Alexander and Kevin King out and will be looking to add some depth to that position. They had already tried once with Stephon Gilmore and failed.

The Miami Dolphins might be willing to let Howard go before the trade deadline as they look to stock up for the future. Howard had already requested a trade prior to the season and the Green Bay Packers could provide the cornerback with a readymade team that could win championships.

#2 - Ronald Jones II, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers to Los Angeles Chargers

Leonard Fournette took over the offensive backfield duties from Ronald Jones when he was on the COVID-19 list and has not looked back. The Bucs also have a dual-threat running back in Giovani Bernard.

That means the Buccaneers might be considering trading Ronald Jones before the trade deadline. Jones has 41 carries for 181 yards and the Chargers are looking for a more reliable backup for Austin Ekeler, whose recent injury status sent palpitations through the Chargers fan base.

#3 - Brandin Cooks, WR, Houston Texans to Baltimore Ravens

The Houston Texans are going nowhere any quicker and Brandin Cooks would like to go to a settled team instead of sticking around for the rebuild. The Baltimore Ravens are a perfect fit.

They have an elite quarterback in Lamar Jackson and Marquise Brown can beat anyone for speed. Brandin Cooks will be a nice complement to that should he be moved before the trade deadline.

#4 - Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Cleveland Browns to New England Patriots

The Cleveland Browns are much better than they have been recently, but that's not saying much. With their loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, their playoff hopes are fast receding. They might want to offload Odell Beckham Jr. before the trade deadline, considering his 54.1 percent average catch rate in Cleveland and the fact that his output has decreased every season. Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne are averaging 39.3 and 50 yards per game respectively, and Mac Jones needs another receiver at the Patriots.

#5 - Trey Flowers, DE, Detroit Lions to Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans need help in their secondary, but Mike Vrabel would like to add another pass-rusher to stop the offense at source. The Detroit Lions will be looking to sell before the trade deadline and someone on a massive payday like Trey Flowers will be the first on their chopping board.

